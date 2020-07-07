Make Behda village containment zone: Mohali Civil Surgeon

A sealed meat factory in Behda village in Derabassi. Express photo. A sealed meat factory in Behda village in Derabassi. Express photo.

Following the detection of several COVID-19 cases in Behda village near Dera Bassi, Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh along with a team of health officials visited the village on Monday and took stock of the situation.

Dr Manjit Singh said that after reviewing the situation of the village, they have suggested Deputy Commissioner Mohali Girish Dayalan to seal the boundaries of the village completely to prevent further spread of the disease.

The civil surgeon accompanied the health officials to the village streets and visited the patients’ homes and gave necessary instructions to the health and police teams.

Dr Manjit Singh said,”A total of 22 workers of a meat factory located near Behda village have been affected by the disease, and the factory has already been made a containment zone. Most of the factory workers live in this village, out of which 11 tested positive on Sunday and that is why there is an urgent need to make the village a ‘containment zone’.”

He said that the teams of the health department have completed door-to-door survey of the village.

The civil surgeon informed that 141 samples of the family members and other contacts of the patients were taken on Monday and only after receiving the test reports, the exact status of the spread in the village would be known.

Dr Manjit Singh said that the village sarpanch has been asked to start Thikri Pehras in the village and keep strict

vigil around the houses of the patients.

