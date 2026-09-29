Major Vijay Singh Mankotia, who helped build Janata Dal in Himachal, dies

A five-time MLA from Shahpur in Kangra district and a long-time rival of Virbhadra Singh, Vijay Singh Mankotia was known for his outspoken and fearless style.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 04:15 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh politician Major Vijay Singh MankotiaMajor Vijay Singh Mankotia was first elected from Shahpur as an Independent in 1982 and subsequently won the seat in 1985, 1990, 1993 and 2003.
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Prominent Himachal Pradesh politician and five-time MLA from Shahpur in Kangra district, Major Vijay Singh Mankotia, 88, died on Tuesday in Kangra following a brief illness.

Mankotia, who remained active in Himachal politics for over four decades, was known for his outspoken and fearless style. He often raised his voice even against leaders of his own party and remained a prominent political figure in Kangra.

He was rushed to Kangra City Hospital after his health deteriorated at his residence and died during treatment. His body was later taken to his native village Tiara, which falls under Kangra Assembly constituency. His last rites are expected to be performed after his son and daughter, who live abroad, arrive.

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“Major Vijay Singh Mankotia had contributed immensely for the development of the state, particularly in Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district. He said that his contributions made for the welfare of the society will be remembered by the people for a long time,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Also Read | Himachal elections: Virbhadra’s former rival Mankotia joins BJP, unrest continues to roil ruling party

Accused Virbhadra Singh of corruption

Mankotia was first elected from Shahpur as an Independent in 1982 and subsequently won the seat in 1985, 1990, 1993 and 2003. He served as a minister twice in Congress governments, including the Virbhadra Singh regime, and also served as vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. In 2022, Mankotia joined BJP.

One of the most controversial chapters of Mankotia’s political career came in 2007 when he levelled allegations of corruption against then chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Mankotia released a purported audio CD in support of his allegations, triggering a major political storm in Himachal Pradesh as well as at the national level. The recording was subsequently sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Chandigarh for forensic examination. Later, Virbhadra Singh was cleared of all allegations.

Mankotia’s political relations with Virbhadra Singh remained strained for several years, with the two leaders frequently differing over political and other issues. Their equations, however, also witnessed periods of improvement.

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After winning Shahpur for the fifth time in 2003, Mankotia could not return to the Assembly. He lost the 2007 election, contested the 2012 polls on a Congress ticket and lost to BJP’s Sarveen Chaudhary. In 2017, he again contested Shahpur as an Independent but finished second behind Chaudhary.

Also Read | Newsmaker | Vijay Singh Mankotia: The Congress leader with the itchy feet jumps ship again

From Congress to Jan Morcha and back

Known to have a cordial relationship with Sanjay Gandhi, who died in 1980, Mankotia joined the Congress in 1985. After the Rajiv Gandhi-led party lost power at the Centre, Mankotia crossed over to the Jan Morcha of V P Singh—the man behind Rajiv’s defeat with his Bofors scandal campaign.

Mankotia helped establish some ground for V P Singh in Himachal. And in the Assembly elections of 1990, he won Shahpur on a ticket of the Janata Dal, which was formed by a merger of the many Janata Party factions, including V P Singh’s outfit.

In 1993, by which time the Janata Dal had splintered into groups and lost power, Mankotia returned to the Congress. The same year, he won from Shahpur again. He became the state’s tourism and civil aviation minister, but was dropped in 1997.

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In 1998, Mankotia contested from Shahpur again, but lost. The Congress also lost power and the BJP formed the government under Prem Kumar Dhumal.

‘Lost a great leader’

His death triggered an outpouring of grief in Kangra, with political leaders describing him as an experienced and outspoken leader.

“Major Vijay Singh Mankotia served my constituency five times. We have lost a great leader. Indeed, he had joined BJP in 2022 but his affection was never less towards anyone. I meet Mankotia around three months back at a public function in Kangra,” Congress MLA from Shahpur, Kewal Singh Pathania, said.

Sanjeev Gandhi, a Congress spokesperson in Dharamshala, told The Indian Express, “Major Vijay Singh Mankotia was active in his daily life till the last days of his life. Last week, Mankotia had attended a dham (a traditional feast) at the house of a local leader in Dharamshala.”

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Ex-CM and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, senior BJP leader and Union minister J P Nadda, Himachal BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal, Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur and many others expressed their condolences.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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