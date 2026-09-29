Major Vijay Singh Mankotia, who helped build Janata Dal in Himachal, dies

Prominent Himachal Pradesh politician and five-time MLA from Shahpur in Kangra district, Major Vijay Singh Mankotia, 88, died on Tuesday in Kangra following a brief illness.

Mankotia, who remained active in Himachal politics for over four decades, was known for his outspoken and fearless style. He often raised his voice even against leaders of his own party and remained a prominent political figure in Kangra.

He was rushed to Kangra City Hospital after his health deteriorated at his residence and died during treatment. His body was later taken to his native village Tiara, which falls under Kangra Assembly constituency. His last rites are expected to be performed after his son and daughter, who live abroad, arrive.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Major Vijay Singh Mankotia had contributed immensely for the development of the state, particularly in Shahpur Assembly constituency of Kangra district. He said that his contributions made for the welfare of the society will be remembered by the people for a long time,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Accused Virbhadra Singh of corruption

Mankotia was first elected from Shahpur as an Independent in 1982 and subsequently won the seat in 1985, 1990, 1993 and 2003. He served as a minister twice in Congress governments, including the Virbhadra Singh regime, and also served as vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. In 2022, Mankotia joined BJP.

One of the most controversial chapters of Mankotia’s political career came in 2007 when he levelled allegations of corruption against then chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Mankotia released a purported audio CD in support of his allegations, triggering a major political storm in Himachal Pradesh as well as at the national level. The recording was subsequently sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Chandigarh for forensic examination. Later, Virbhadra Singh was cleared of all allegations.

Mankotia’s political relations with Virbhadra Singh remained strained for several years, with the two leaders frequently differing over political and other issues. Their equations, however, also witnessed periods of improvement.

Story continues below this ad

After winning Shahpur for the fifth time in 2003, Mankotia could not return to the Assembly. He lost the 2007 election, contested the 2012 polls on a Congress ticket and lost to BJP’s Sarveen Chaudhary. In 2017, he again contested Shahpur as an Independent but finished second behind Chaudhary.

From Congress to Jan Morcha and back

Known to have a cordial relationship with Sanjay Gandhi, who died in 1980, Mankotia joined the Congress in 1985. After the Rajiv Gandhi-led party lost power at the Centre, Mankotia crossed over to the Jan Morcha of V P Singh—the man behind Rajiv’s defeat with his Bofors scandal campaign.

Mankotia helped establish some ground for V P Singh in Himachal. And in the Assembly elections of 1990, he won Shahpur on a ticket of the Janata Dal, which was formed by a merger of the many Janata Party factions, including V P Singh’s outfit.

In 1993, by which time the Janata Dal had splintered into groups and lost power, Mankotia returned to the Congress. The same year, he won from Shahpur again. He became the state’s tourism and civil aviation minister, but was dropped in 1997.

Story continues below this ad

In 1998, Mankotia contested from Shahpur again, but lost. The Congress also lost power and the BJP formed the government under Prem Kumar Dhumal.

‘Lost a great leader’

His death triggered an outpouring of grief in Kangra, with political leaders describing him as an experienced and outspoken leader.

“Major Vijay Singh Mankotia served my constituency five times. We have lost a great leader. Indeed, he had joined BJP in 2022 but his affection was never less towards anyone. I meet Mankotia around three months back at a public function in Kangra,” Congress MLA from Shahpur, Kewal Singh Pathania, said.

Sanjeev Gandhi, a Congress spokesperson in Dharamshala, told The Indian Express, “Major Vijay Singh Mankotia was active in his daily life till the last days of his life. Last week, Mankotia had attended a dham (a traditional feast) at the house of a local leader in Dharamshala.”

Story continues below this ad

Ex-CM and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, senior BJP leader and Union minister J P Nadda, Himachal BJP president Dr Rajeev Bindal, Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur and many others expressed their condolences.