Major relief for transport firm as HC restores Amritsar-IGIA bus permits

Setting aside the order of the Punjab State Transport Appellate Tribunal whereby three permits of Indo-Canadian Transport Company had been been cancelled, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the authorities concerned to restore the same.

The firm is reportedly owned by the Badal family and is engaged in the business of plying contract carriage buses for tourists and NRIs on Amritsar to Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi route.

A bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh allowed the petition of the transport firm on the basis of permit as well as authorization granted to the firm under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Rules framed thereunder.

“With the acceptance of the present writ petition, the respondent No.3 (State Transport Authority) shall proceed to restore the permits of the buses of the petitioner at the earliest,” read the HC order.

The transport company, through Senior Advocate Puneet Bali with Advocates Vibhav Jain and Uday Agnihotri, contended before HC that on December 18, 2021, the then Punjab transport minister along with RTA, Patiala and enforcement staff, stopped three buses on the premise that the vehicles were being run as stage carriages.

On the said allegation, a show cause notice dated December 23, 2021, was served upon the petitioner, alleging that the buses owned by the transport firm were registered as contract carriage/tourist buses, but the same were being plied as stage carriage buses.

As per petitioner, the impugned show cause notice merely contained allegations without any supporting documents. The petitioner wrote an e-mail on December 31, 2021 to the Punjab government requesting to provide all the documents on the basis of which the show cause notice was issued.

However, no documents were supplied to the petitioner, failing which the transport firm could not file reply to the show cause notice.

Without replying to the request of the petitioner, the State Transport Authority proceeded ex parte and passed the impugned order dated January 7, 2022 for cancellation of permits under Section 86 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 on account of violation of terms and conditions of the permit.

The petitioner challenged the order before the State Transport Appellate Tribunal. It also challenged the show cause notice as being violative of 2021 Rules. The appeal, however, was dismissed by the the State Transport Appellate Tribunal on April 27, 2022, holding that the passengers were being picked up from different contact/boarding points en-route and the petitioner was using its vehicles as a stage carriage.

The order said it was in violation of the terms and conditions of the permit issued to the petitioner. The transport firm then challenged the State Transport Authority order in the HC.

The counsel for Punjab submitted that in view of Central Motor Vehicles Rules and All India Permit for Tourist Operators Rules 1993, a tourist vehicle covered by All India Tourist Permit shall carry only tourist passengers.

Such a vehicle cannot be used to conduct regular service between two points, either as a stage carriage or as a contract carriage, carrying one set of passengers for the onward journey and another set of passengers for the return journey.

The bench, after hearing the matter, held that the petitioner is not operating its buses as stage carriages and does not carry passengers from one point to another in stages of the journey.

“The petitioner also does not issue tickets to individual passengers for various stages of the journey by charging different fares from them. The petitioner is only engaged in plying its tourist buses between Amritsar and Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The petitioner issues only boarding passes to the tourists for the full journey and drops them all at the fixed destination. Though the tourists can select a boarding point for pick up as per their convenience, but the whole group is dropped off at the same destination and every hirer is charged a fixed contractual amount, therefore, the petitioner is not functioning as a stage carriage.”