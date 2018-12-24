Major General found guilty of molesting woman officer

A serving Major General has been sentenced to be dismissed from service by a General Courts Martial (GCM) for molesting a woman Captain.

The GCM, which was underway in Ambala, concluded at 3.30 am Sunday. A Lt Gen presided over the trial, in which Maj Gen M S Jaswal was found guilty of the charge levelled against him. The General had been tried under relevant sections of the Army Act, read with Section 354 (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case dates back to 2016 when Maj Gen Jaswal was posted as Inspector General in Assam Rifles. At the fag end of his tenure, a woman officer accused him of calling her to his room and misbehaving with her.

The Army ordered a Court of Inquiry into the allegations against the Maj Gen and attached him for facing the inquiry at HQs 17 Corps in Ranchi. Later, the Army directed that the officer should be tried by a court martial and the trial commenced in Ambala with a Lt Gen presiding over it and six Maj Generals as its members.

Maj Gen Jaswal had refuted the allegations levelled against him and had cited factional feud within the Army for the allegations. The sentence of the GCM will not have to be confirmed by the Chief of Army Staff before it comes into effect.

Major General Jaswal has an opportunity to appeal before the Army Chief against the verdict given by the GCM.

There have been several cases where senior officers who have been accused of inappropriate behaviour have been dismissed from the Army. Some years back a General Officer Commanding of a Infantry Division was also dismissed from service for molesting a woman officer. More recently, a Brigadier was dismissed from service for having an affair with a Colonel’s wife.