Major fire breaks out in Chandigarh Industrial Area, damages 2 commercial units

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A major fire broke out in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase-II on Monday morning, damaging two commercial units and raising fresh concerns over fire safety in the city.
The incident occurred around 8.45 am at plot number 405, where a utensils store and a shop dealing in electrical cables were gutted. This is the second such incident within a week, following a fire at the Sector 22 mobile market.
Jarnail Singh, who has a factory in the same area, first noticed thick smoke rising from the building and immediately alerted the fire department.
“We saw smoke and informed the fire control room. Before the fire brigade arrived, locks of the shops were broken using a gas cutter,” he said.
Fire officials said at least three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and teams worked to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent units. The presence of highly inflammable material, particularly electrical cables, caused the fire to spread rapidly, triggering panic in the area.
The utensils store reportedly belongs to Balbir Multani, a non-resident Indian, and was being managed by a caretaker at the time of the incident.
While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation suggests a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. Officials said the extent of losses is still being assessed, but it is likely to run into lakhs, if not crores.
Police and administrative officials also reached the spot and took stock of the situation.
The incident comes close on the heels of a similar fire in Sector 22 last week, where several shops were damaged. A series of such incidents has raised questions over fire preparedness and adherence to safety norms in commercial areas across the city.
Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi visited the site soon after the incident and reviewed the situation with fire officials. He also interacted with affected shop owners and assessed the damage.
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