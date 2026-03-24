Major fire breaks out in Chandigarh Industrial Area, damages 2 commercial units

A major fire broke out in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase-II on Monday morning, damaging two commercial units and raising fresh concerns over fire safety in the city.

The incident occurred around 8.45 am at plot number 405, where a utensils store and a shop dealing in electrical cables were gutted. This is the second such incident within a week, following a fire at the Sector 22 mobile market.

Jarnail Singh, who has a factory in the same area, first noticed thick smoke rising from the building and immediately alerted the fire department.

“We saw smoke and informed the fire control room. Before the fire brigade arrived, locks of the shops were broken using a gas cutter,” he said.