Major drop in terror incidents in J&K after Art 370 abrogation: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said the number of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced drastically after the abrogation of Article 370 and a record number of tourists are visiting the Union Territory.

“Today I can say with satisfaction that terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced drastically after the abrogation of Article 370. And record number of tourists visit Jammu and Kashmir. It is a matter of satisfaction,” he said. He was speaking after presenting the President’s Colour to the Haryana Police in recognition of its exceptional service.

Shah presented the President’s Colour on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony organised at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal. A replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform. Shah said the BJP government at the Centre has successfully tackled internal security challenges.

He said the Modi government achieved a big success in curbing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The same way in the North East, more than 8,000 armed youths who were part of several insurgency groups surrendered and they were brought to the mainstream, he said. Shah said there is peace in the whole North East and a new atmosphere of development and confidence has developed there.

He also paid tributes to 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019. On the Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Shah said the number of districts which used to report such incidents stood at 96 earlier, but the number has now dropped to 46. There is a reduction of 70 per cent in all sorts of violence under the LWE. “It shows that the country will completely overcome the problem of Left Wing Extremism in very less time”.

Shah said the Home department is taking forward the drug-free campaign of the Modi government in coordination with the state governments. “We have taken steps to end the menace of narcotics”, he asserted, adding that there had been huge recoveries in this regard.

“We are bringing changes in the CrPC, the IPC and the Evidence Act to make visit by forensic science (experts) compulsory in offences entailing punishment of six years or more,” he said.

Advertisement

He further said the Centre with all state police forces is working towards making India a drugs-free country. “We have a zero tolerance policy against drugs,” he said, adding the Prime Minister has established the Police Technology Mission to technologically strengthen the security forces across the country.

“PM believes that the police should remain approachable to the public and reduce the difficulties of the people by bringing in radical IT reforms. Haryana has made many such reforms. Haryana has done commendable work for making the Arms license process online, cracking down on drugs through Narcotics Control,” said Shah.

Calling the Haryana Police as ‘dhakar’ (strong), Shah lauded the state police force for getting the prestigious award.

Advertisement

The Haryana Police has become one of the 10 state police forces to have received this award, he said. The other states which have got the President’s Colour award are Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura, he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.