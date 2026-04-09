Haryana IAS transfers: Gurgaon and Karnal get new DCs; key CM aide Saket Kumar gets ‘sidelined assignment’

Uttam Singh (left), a 2015‑batch IAS officer, has been appointed deputy commissioner of Gurgaon, and Anand Kumar Sharma (right), a 2019‑batch officer, will take charge as deputy commissioner of Karnal.

The Haryana government late Wednesday evening issued the transfer and posting orders for 15 IAS officers, including the deputy commissioners of Gurgaon and Karnal.

Uttam Singh, a 2015‑batch IAS officer and current deputy commissioner of Karnal, has been appointed deputy commissioner of Gurgaon, replacing Ajay Kumar. Meanwhile, Kumar has been posted as deputy principal secretary‑2 to the chief minister, while Anand Kumar Sharma, a 2019‑batch officer, will take charge as deputy commissioner of Karnal.

The chief minister’s additional principal secretary, Saket Kumar has been moved to the archives department as commissioner—a posting widely regarded in bureaucratic circles as a “sidelined assignment”. Until now, he has handled key portfolios including panchayats, cooperation, and the Haryana Power Generation Corporation.