Haryana IAS transfers: Gurgaon and Karnal get new DCs; key CM aide Saket Kumar gets ‘sidelined assignment’

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The Haryana government late Wednesday evening issued the transfer and posting orders for 15 IAS officers, including the deputy commissioners of Gurgaon and Karnal.
Uttam Singh, a 2015‑batch IAS officer and current deputy commissioner of Karnal, has been appointed deputy commissioner of Gurgaon, replacing Ajay Kumar. Meanwhile, Kumar has been posted as deputy principal secretary‑2 to the chief minister, while Anand Kumar Sharma, a 2019‑batch officer, will take charge as deputy commissioner of Karnal.
The chief minister’s additional principal secretary, Saket Kumar has been moved to the archives department as commissioner—a posting widely regarded in bureaucratic circles as a “sidelined assignment”. Until now, he has handled key portfolios including panchayats, cooperation, and the Haryana Power Generation Corporation.
In other changes, Vineet Garg, a 1991‑batch IAS officer and chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, has been appointed additional chief secretary of the printing and stationery department. Anurag Agarwal, additional chief secretary for town and country planning, will now also oversee irrigation and water resources. Vijayendra Kumar, another officer of the same rank, will take charge of the panchayats department in addition to agriculture and other portfolios. Rajeev Ranjan will now handle the cooperation department along with his existing responsibilities for labour, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.
Further, Pankaj Agarwal has been assigned charge of the architecture department, while CG Rajni Kaanthan will be commissioner of the mines and geology department, replacing Agarwal. These reshuffles mark a significant bureaucratic realignment in the state administration, sources said.
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