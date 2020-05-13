Major blow to narco-gangster module as 3 held

Since enforcement of curfew in Punjab on March 22, 15.802 kg heroin had been recovered in the Tarn Taran district, Gupta revealed. (Source: Reuters) Since enforcement of curfew in Punjab on March 22, 15.802 kg heroin had been recovered in the Tarn Taran district, Gupta revealed. (Source: Reuters)

The Punjab Police Tuesday busted a narco-gangster module with the arrest of three persons, allegedly linked to the recovery of 532 kg heroin from Attari in June last year.

The three — Bhikhiwind resident Gurpreet Singh, a Jeoneke village resident Sukhdev Singh and Wara village resident Sarabjit Singh — have been booked at Police Station Bhikiwind (Tarn Taran), under sections of NDPS Act, IPC and Disaster Management Act.

Six illegal weapons, including a 12 bore double barrel rifle, a 32 bore Beretta pistol, two 32 bore pistols, a 12 bore pistol and a 315 bore pistol, were also seized from them.

DGP Dinkar Gupta said that the arrests were made by a team led by DSP (Detective) and In-charge CIA, Tarn Taran.

Link to heroin haul

The DGP further said Gurpreet Singh was also allegedly in direct contact with Kuldip Singh aka Babbu, brother of Ranjit Rana, the prime accused in the 532 kg heroin seizure case. Ranjit was arrested a few days ago from Sirsa in Haryana. Kuldip, who is a Havelian village resident and faces charges under the NDPS Act, was currently lodged in Amritsar central jail.

Gurpreet was reportedly in direct contact with several other gangsters and drug smugglers currently in prison. The DGP said forensic and technical analysis of the mobile devices of Gurpreet Singh and his associates was being conducted.

Nacro-gangster module

Investigation conducted so far has revealed that Gurpreet was in contact with gangster Shubham who was arrested in 2019 and is lodged in Central Jail, Amritsar, and supplied weapons to his associates in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur areas, Gupta said.

The DGP further said that on the basis of investigation done by the team led by SSP Dhruv Dahiya, three other associates of the gang, all residents of Ferozepur, had been identified. They were found to be actively involved in supply of weapons into Harike, Patti and Bhikiwind areas of Tarn Taran.

He said Surya, a resident of Katora village under police station Arifke, Ferozepur, has been identified as another key associate of Shubham, who was involved in the illegal weapons supply, in coordination with Gurpreet Singh.

Links of Gurpreet Singh have also been traced to another Sarabjit Singh aka Saaba, a resident of Lahore Chowk in Tarn Taran, the DGP said, adding that Saaba is an accused in a drug case and is also lodged in Amritsar central jail.

According to the DGP, Gurpreet Singh has repeatedly procured commercial scale heroin consignments from the above smugglers.

Crackdown continues

Since enforcement of curfew in Punjab on March 22, 15.802 kg heroin had been recovered in the Tarn Taran district, Gupta revealed. Further, the district police have been rigorously pursuing cases of freezing and forfeiture of illegally acquired properties of major NDPS drug smugglers, under provisions of NDPS Act, he added.

“Overall, illegally acquired properties of 51 major NDPS drug smugglers, worth around Rs. 54.46 crore, have been frozen by the district police in the past nine months, upon receipt of confirmation orders from the Competent Authority in New Delhi,” said Gupta, adding that further cases are being actively identified and pursued expeditiously.

“Apart from the action against drugs, 13 illegal weapons have also been recovered by the district police since the curfew was clamped and action against gangsters and illegal weapons smuggling was being pursued vigorously with a zero tolerance approach by the district police,” added the DGP.

