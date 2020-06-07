Major administrative rejig in Punjab ahead of Chief Secy’s retirement

Viswajeet Khanna, who was Financial Commissioner, Development (FCD), and was praised by the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for smooth procurement of wheat in record time amid Covid pandemic, replaces Sidhu. Viswajeet Khanna, who was Financial Commissioner, Development (FCD), and was praised by the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for smooth procurement of wheat in record time amid Covid pandemic, replaces Sidhu.

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government transferred top officials on Saturday and relieved senior-most bureaucrat K B S Sidhu of key Financial Commissioner (Revenue) post.

Viswajeet Khanna, who was Financial Commissioner, Development (FCD), and was praised by the Chief Minister for smooth procurement of wheat in record time amid Covid pandemic, replaces Sidhu. Anirudh Tewari, Finance Secretary, who remained on the post and is credited with managing the empty coffers, has been given the important charge of FCD.

The transfers assume significance as state’s Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh is due to retire in August and the race for the top-most post has heated up. Sidhu and Khanna are said to be in the race to be the CS.

Other transfers include that of Kripa Shankar Saroj, Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities, who has been handed Social Justice, Empowerment & Minorities and in addition Additional Chief Secretary, NRI Affairs, in place of Rahul Bhandari.

K A P Sinha, Food Secretary, has been posted as Finance Secretary in place of Tewari.

Tewari is Additional Chief Secretary, Power, and in addition Chairman-cum- Managing Director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited, relieving A. Venu Prasad of these additional charges.

Prasad, who is Principal Secretary, Water Resources, and in addition Principal Secretary, Mines & Geology, and in addition State Nodal Officer, Jal Shakti Abhiyan of GoI, and in addition Principal Secretary, Power, and in addition Chairman-cum- Managing Director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited, and in addition Financial Commissioner, Taxation, has been handed over the charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

Sarvjit Singh, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development, retains the assignment besides being given the important Mines & Geology and in addition State Nodal Officer, Jal Shakti Abhiyan of GoI, in place of Prasad.

Kakumanu Siva Prasad, Principal Secretary, Transport, has been given the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, in place of K A P Sinha, IAS and in addition Principal Secretary, Transport. Alok Shekhar, Principal Secretary, General Administration & Coordination, and in addition Principal Secretary, Science Technology & Environment, is now Principal Secretary, General Administration & Coordination, and in addition Principal Secretary, Science Technology & Environment, and in addition Principal Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, relieving K A P Sinha of this additional charge.

Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Mansa, in place of departmental officer.

