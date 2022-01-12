Majithia’s praise for PM shows Akali-BJP pact intact: Randhawa

HOURS after SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia addressed a press conference a day after getting interim bail in the drugs case, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the Akali leader was rejoicing shamelessly over his interim bail and reminded him that he was not a freedom fighter but a drug peddler, who would soon have to pay for his sins against Punjab and its youth.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Randhawa said that by eulogising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majithia had proved that Akali-BJP were hand in glove with each other.

Randhawa said that by praising the BJP, Majithia has made it clear that Akali-BJP pact was still intact and the entire gimmick of Akalis on farm laws was aimed at misleading people.

Randhawa said that it is shameful that the Akali leader is celebrating his interim bail, which too has been given by the court with certain riders. He said that Akali leader seems to have forgotten that his trial will be held in the court where he will be made accountable for his involvement in sheltering the drug trade and ruining the lives of millions of youth of the state. He said that Majithia cannot escape from the punishment for this heinous and unpardonable crime.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if Majithia was so much clean, then why he was hiding like a ‘mouse’ and running away from the clutches of law in the last 20 days. Rather than running away he should have voluntarily come forward and joined the investigation. Randhawa reminded Akali leader that he has been just granted bail, that too with restrictions, by the court and has not been exonerated from his sins against the state and its people.