Majithia, Khaira question police encounter of Ranjit, accused of killing 2 cops

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia visits the residence of Ranjit Singh, who was killed in a police encounter, and expresses support for the bereaved family. (Express File Photo).

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday visited the residence of Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead in an encounter by police, and said his party stands firmly with his family.

Ranjit, a resident of Adhian village here, was one of the three accused in the murder of two policemen in Gurdaspur. He was shot dead

in an exchange of fire with the police on Wednesday.

Ranjit’s mother raised questions over the police encounter, saying that her son was picked up by the police on Tuesday for

questioning but later she came to know that he was shot dead.