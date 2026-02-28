Hearing on March 5: Majithia files plea in court, seeks his name be removed in 2021 criminal case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia has filed a discharge application before a Chandigarh district court to get his name removed from the list of accused in a five-year-old criminal case. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on March 5.

Majithia, along with several other political leaders, is facing trial in a case registered on charges of violence, scuffle with police personnel and violation of government orders. The proceedings are currently pending before a local court in Chandigarh.

In his application, Majithia’s counsel Rajesh Kumar stated that two co-accused in the same case, Mahesh Inder Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema, were granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which quashed the FIR against them.