Majithia files bail plea in HC, says being treated badly in jail

Senior SAD leader and former Punjab Cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is currently lodged in Central Jail at Patiala, has filed bail application before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Majithia was booked on December 20, 2021, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act at the state crime branch Mohali.

Earlier in February, when his bail plea was dismissed by the Mohali Court, Majithia had moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. The Apex Court, however, on May 11 had refused to entertain his plea and asked him to instead approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In his bail plea filed at the High Court, Majithia through his counsel, Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Damanbir Singh Sobti, submitted that, “the present case is blatantly political in nature and has been registered with malafide objective to target the petitioner, who is a mainstream leader of a major opposition party, one month prior to the polls in the state…The then Congress-led government, has left no stone unturned to misuse its power and position for wreaking vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner is such target.”

The petition mentions, “Political nature of the case is writ large from the loudly propagated comments by senior functionaries of the political executives, as well as the head of the government that took over in September 2021. To overawe the officers not to act independently, to ensure manipulation and conduct mock investigation by spineless and inimical offices of choice, dictates were made; threats had been given and the officers who did not slavishly toe the dictates of the powers that be, were maligned and threatened with persecution.”

The petition further mentions that despite the change of government after the recent election, pressure to nail the petitioner remains high and the present dispensation also maligned the petitioner for involvement in drug trafficking without any responsible enquiry into the facts of the case.