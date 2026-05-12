‘Took money via Canada promising jobs’: Majithia demands ED probe against AAP MLA Pappi

Senior SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia Monday alleged that AAP’s Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar “collected money from Canada via his PA promising jobs in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation”, and demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe.

Majithia was speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh, along with Prashar’s former personal assistant (PA) Nikhil Sabharwal.

Denying the allegations, MLA Prashar told The Indian Express: “It’s all fake… all these allegations. This man (Nikhil Sabharwal) did work for me. He was just a worker, not my PA… I got to know that he was committing frauds with people, so I fired him. He was the one who was collecting money in my name, not me. I will be addressing a press conference Tuesday to clarify everything to the media.”

Taking a dig at Majithia, Prashar said: “This man who ate ‘tari wali baingan’ (soupy brinjals) in jail thinks he can revive his political career by addressing such press conferences.”

Meanwhile, Majithia while showing the documents addressed the media: “MLA Prashar used his personal assistant Nikhil Sabharwal as a front man to collect Rs 1.10 crore from 87 people who were to be appointed on contractual basis in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and 39 people who were to be appointed as clerks.”

“Forged lists were made to show the candidates that they were selected, but when the scam was exposed the MLA told his PA to leave the city or else he would be killed,” Majithia said.

The SAD leader also alleged that the MLA got money credited twice in his PA’s account and withdrew the same through his family members.

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“The first such case took place on March 8, 2024, when the MLA got Rs 90 lakh deposited in his PA’s account from a person in Canada… same day Rs 40 lakh were transferred to the account of the MLA’s wife Meenu Prashar; the next day Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh were transferred to Meenu Prashar’s account,” Majithia alleged.

On April 24, 2024, a building inspector of Ludhiana — Harminder Singh Makkar — deposited Rs 30 lakh in the account of the MLA’s PA, Majithia alleged. As per the earlier manner, Prashar got Rs 15 lakh transferred to his account the very next day.

While Rs 99,000 was transferred in the account of the MLA’s son. He alleged the remaining amount was settled by raising fake bills.

The senior leader also said: “Prashar proved his closeness with building inspector Harminder Makkar by recommending in writing that the latter’s transfer order to Jalandhar be revoked; he was successful in doing so. When I got to know about the case and tweeted on the same, the MLA got a false case registered against Sabharwal… Right now the Ludhiana police are conducting raids at Sabharwal’s house. It is clear that Sabharwal cannot get justice under the present dispensation.”

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During the press conference, Sabharwal said he started working as Prashar’s PA in 2022 on a salary of Rs 13,000 per month.

According to Sabharwal, the MLA had told him to find people willing to be appointed in the Municipal Corporation. He said approximately Rs1.10 crore was from these people.

However, after they did not get the job, they started hounding the MLA, following which he sold his house for Rs 30 lakh to make part payments.

“Only now I have learnt that a police case has been registered against me after Bikram Singh Majithia tweeted about the entire issue. I demand the case be shifted from the Ludhiana police and a Central agency be given the responsibility of the entire probe,” said Sabharwal.