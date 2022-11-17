Majithia demands CBI inquiry into naib tehsildar recruitment scam

SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday demanded either a CBI inquiry or a judicial probe monitored by a sitting judge of the high court to “unmask the scam in the multi-crore naib tehsildar recruitment that was conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), following the arrest of few low level accomplices after the emergence of wrong doing in the examination process”.

In a written statement here, Majithia said “preliminary evidence collected by the Vigilance Bureau indicates there was a larger conspiracy both within the AAP government as well as PPSC to ensure the selection of candidates from two examination centers of Moonak and Patran. Since these examination centers are from CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district, the Vigilance department will not be able to probe the involvement of persons in the top echelons of the AAP government as well as the PPSC which virulently defended the selection process. Only an independent probe can ensure the unmasking of the king-pins of this scam and their due punishment”.

Asking the CM to “hand over investigation into the scam to the CBI or a sitting judge of the high court”, Majithia said, “Over 70,000 candidates want a transparent probe and will not be satisfied by an eyewash”. He also demanded the “immediate scrapping of the entire recruitment process conducted for the naib tehsildar examination”.

Meanwhile, following the arrest of five accused involved in the alleged scam in the naib tehsildar recruitment exam, conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in May, the Senior Congress Leader and Punjab’s Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday stated that “a judicial probe must be conducted to catch big fish indulged in this alleged fraud”.

Suspecting the “role of some big shots from the AAP government in Punjab or some senior bureaucrat in the alleged racket”, Bajwa alleged that “without the complicity of someone from the AAP government or some senior bureaucrat, such a well-planned and hi-tech scam seems impractical.” He added, “The Punjab Police often works under the pressure of the MLAs and Ministers of the incumbent government, therefore, an independent judicial probe should be conducted to get hold of the kingpins.”

He said that “despite several demands by the main opposition party, Congress Party, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has not ordered the judicial probe. From his negligent attitude toward such a major scam, it appears that he was attempting to save the skin of his colleague(s) in the government or some senior bureaucrat. The Police have done a good job so far by arresting five accused yet they are just the pawns used in the big game. In order to nab the big fish indulged in this massive fraud, the independent judicial probe is essential.”