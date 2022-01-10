Majithia bail: Sukhbir says party’s stand on being targeted by govt vindicated

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Monday welcomed the stay of arrest on his party leader, Bikram Singh Majithia, by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and said “the party’s faith in the complete impartiality of the judiciary had been vindicated.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Sukhbir said “the judiciary of our country is a bulwark against harassment and persecution. Whenever a law is wrongfully used for political purposes, it is the judiciary which steps in to restore the dignity of the individual. This has happened today also.”

Also Read | SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia gets interim bail in drug case

He further said, “The SAD’s contention that the Congress government was following a policy of personal and political vendetta against their leadership had also been proved correct by the recent developments. The Congress government was unmindful of the Covid crisis and even the deteriorating law and order situation in the state in its quest to target the SAD. It even failed Punjabis by politicising the investigation into the cases of sacrilege due to its single track policy of implicating the Akali leadership in these heinous crimes.”

The SAD president further said, “The party was optimistic that the truth will prevail over falsehood. It is a matter of record that a majority of the police officers refused to become party to the vendetta of the Congress government. Many also filed their objections in writing. However, the Congress government was successful in registering a false case against Majithia after changing two state police chiefs and three directors of the bureau of investigation. We are confident that the judicial process will right this wrong.”