Majithia attacks Channi: ‘Give one proof of wrongdoing by me in any drug case’

Hours after CM Charanjit Singh Channi attacked him in the Assembly, former Cabinet minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia hit back asking the CM to “give one proof of any wrongdoing” done by him in “any drug related case”.

Accusing Channi of “making false allegations”, Majithia, while addressing a press conference along with members of the SAD legislative wing including its leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, said: “Congress government is frustrated that no case could be made out against me in any of the earlier NDPS cases in which they were trying to frame him because the cases had been decided three years back.”

He added, “This is why the CM took the route of levelling false allegations against me. I want to make it clear that I will not be intimidated by such tactics.”

“I want to tell you today what they are planning to do…Yesterday, I learnt from a very important source….you may assume that the official who has been assigned this duty he has told me that ‘it is our compulsion to register a new case’…otherwise there is no face saving,” Majithia told reporters.

The former minister said he only “raised the sentiments of the people in the special session and did not have any ill will against Channi”. He also said, “In fact, Channi has been taking me along to plead the case of his brother Manmohan Singh before then deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal when his brother’s name had cropped up in the city centre scam”.

Calling Channi “an arrogant CM”, Majtihia said that in his (Majithia’s) political career as a legislator, “it was for the first time that he had witnessed that CM’s remarks had to be expunged”.

Majithia claimed that “in the Speaker’s chamber, senior Congress leaders including Brahm Mohindra, Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Pargat Singh accepted that the chief minister had used derogatory language” against him.

He and other party legislators added they were ready to swear by this. Majithia alleged: “Congress legislator Kulbir Zira even threatened Akali legislator Pawan Tinu that he would come to his home and beat him”.

SAD legislators led by Sharanjit Dhillon said the Congress party had “indulged in an eyewash by passing resolutions on the extension of BSF jurisdiction in Punjab as well as the farm laws”.

Similarly, the legislators said, “The government had gone in for a Bill on the PPAs despite knowing that even the showcause notice issued by the private thermal plants to cancel them had been stayed by a central tribunal”.

Majtihia said “The white paper (on PPAs) released Thursday is political white paper to befool people.”

He also said: “The CM has announced subsidies worth Rs 15,000 crore when the state owes the state utility Rs 7,000 crore already”.