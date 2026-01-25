Lally Virk wins Chandigarh Golf Club presidency with a big margin

In one of the wins by highest margins in recent years, Major (retd) Rajinder Singh Lally Virk, 57, has been elected president of the Chandigarh Golf Club, defeating Capt Mohanbir Singh (Bunny), 62, by 304 votes in the club’s annual elections held on Sunday.

The closely watched contest between the two Army veterans saw Virk secure 775 votes against Bunny’s 471. Of the 1,254 votes polled, 1,246 were valid, with eight declared invalid. With nearly 1,800 eligible voters, the turnout was significant and marked a return to competitive elections after a phase of largely unanimous selections.

While Capt Mohanbir Singh was contesting for the top post for the first time, Virk, a veteran of the 15 Guards regiment and former Aide-de-Camp to the Governor of Tripura, had faced electoral setbacks earlier. He had unsuccessfully contested twice before. In the 2022 elections, Col Bobby Chahal won by a 97-vote margin, polling 505 votes to Virk’s 408 out of 1,154 votes cast. In the 2023 elections, Chahal again emerged victorious, this time by a slender margin of 29 votes. Chahal secured 591 votes, while his rival, Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd), received 562 votes, underscoring the steadily growing support base Virk built over successive contests.