Lally Virk wins Chandigarh Golf Club presidency with a big margin

In one of the wins by highest margins in recent years, Major (retd) Rajinder Singh Lally Virk, 57, has been elected president of the Chandigarh Golf Club, defeating Capt Mohanbir Singh (Bunny), 62, by 304 votes in the club’s annual elections held on Sunday.
The closely watched contest between the two Army veterans saw Virk secure 775 votes against Bunny’s 471. Of the 1,254 votes polled, 1,246 were valid, with eight declared invalid. With nearly 1,800 eligible voters, the turnout was significant and marked a return to competitive elections after a phase of largely unanimous selections.
While Capt Mohanbir Singh was contesting for the top post for the first time, Virk, a veteran of the 15 Guards regiment and former Aide-de-Camp to the Governor of Tripura, had faced electoral setbacks earlier. He had unsuccessfully contested twice before. In the 2022 elections, Col Bobby Chahal won by a 97-vote margin, polling 505 votes to Virk’s 408 out of 1,154 votes cast. In the 2023 elections, Chahal again emerged victorious, this time by a slender margin of 29 votes. Chahal secured 591 votes, while his rival, Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd), received 562 votes, underscoring the steadily growing support base Virk built over successive contests.
Virk’s margin of 304 votes was second highest to the margin of 401 votes by which Ravibir Singh Grewal had won by in the club elctions in 2024. Grewal had defeated four-time president Birinder Singh Gill by 401 votes in the club elections in 2024. Grewal was elected unopposed last year as president.
Maj Virk with his wife Aman (Express Photo)
Campaigning under the slogan of ‘for accountability, credibility and transparency’, Virk put together a diverse panel that included seasoned golfers, doctors, legal professionals and fellow veterans. His campaign stressed inclusive leadership and institutional reform.
A former member of the Executive Committee and a vocal advocate on club matters, Virk has consistently spoken about preserving the club’s legacy. “I am interested in serving because I believe in the legacy of this club and feel a deep sense of responsibility towards its future,” he had said earlier. He identified restoring trust in financial, operational and transparent governance as the central challenge ahead.
Virk has promised a clarity of purpose, built on three pillars. These include golf-first governance with professional course management, transparent operations covering tournaments and finances, and time-bound solutions to longstanding issues such as parking and caddie facilities.
Earlier this week, when asked about his vision for the club and how his term will be different if he is elected, Virk had told The Indian Express, “The difference will be defined by clarity of purpose, with transparency and consistency in execution. Our administration will focus on these pillars: Golf-first governance, with professional course management as our top priority, Transparency in operations, including fair tournament systems and open financial oversight, Action on longstanding issues, such as completion of the coming up buildings without further delay, creating more parking and caddie facilities, with clear timelines and accountability, Improving CGL in active consultation with stakeholders for maximum satisfaction, and Including those who play normal golf during this time also as a stakeholder.”
Addressing concerns and rumours surrounding losses in food and beverage operations, he said, “We will replace rumours with reviews. Our first step will be an independent and transparent review.” He added that financial priorities would focus on revenue optimisation, cost discipline and strategic reinvestment aimed at sustainable, member-centric growth.
The counting process for the rest of the members of the executive committee members will be held on Monday morning.
Among prominent members of the club who voted on Saturday were Punjab Leader of Opposition, Punjab Legislative Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and golfer and Padma Shri Jeev Milkha Singh.
