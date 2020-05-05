Maj Anuj Sood killed in Handwara encounter cremated with full military honours

A guard of honour was given to Major Sood by the Army and soldiers fired three volleys in a gun salute. A guard of honour was given to Major Sood by the Army and soldiers fired three volleys in a gun salute.

Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in a counter insurgency operation in Kashmir’s Handwara, was Tuesday cremated with full military honours.

His mortal remains had been kept at the Command Hospital, Chandimandir, overnight and was taken to his parents home at Amrawati Enclave, Panchkula in the morning.

His family offered a touching farewell to the officer who they said, dreamt to be in the Army, while growing up. Slogans of Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and Major Anuj Amar Rahe, were raised as his body, wrapped in the Tricolour, was taken to the cremation ground.

Large number of serving and retired Army officers paid their respect to the deceased at the cremation ground by laying wreaths on the body.

Apart from Army personnel, only the family members were allowed inside the cremation ground to ensure social distancing norms.

Apart from Army personnel, only the family members were allowed inside the cremation ground to ensure social distancing norms in force because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those present were Lt Gen GS Sangha, Chief of Staff Western Command, Maj Gen Balwinder Singh, Chief of Staff 11 Corps, Brig Tejvir Singh Mundi, Station Commander, Chandimandir, Brig Upkar Singh, Commander 37 Infantry Brigade, COL Adesh Kumar, ADM Commandant, Chandimandir, and Col Kunal Bhuria, Commanding Officer 6 SIKHLI.

Large number of serving and retired Army officers paid their respect to the deceased at the cremation ground by laying wreaths on the body.

Major Sood was from the Brigade of the Guards regiment, now part of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles.

His family said the officer was scheduled to return home after a gap of six months. Having finished his two-year stint in Jammu and Kashmir, he was to join the 12 Guards unit in Gurdaspur.

