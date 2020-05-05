Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
COVID19

Maj Anuj Sood killed in Handwara encounter cremated with full military honours

The major's family offered a touching farewell to the officer, who, they said, dreamt to be in the Army while growing up.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: May 5, 2020 7:21:24 pm
Major Anuj Sood, Handwara Counter Insurgency, Chandigarh A guard of honour was given to Major Sood by the Army and soldiers fired three volleys in a gun salute.

Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in a counter insurgency operation in Kashmir’s Handwara, was Tuesday cremated with full military honours.

His mortal remains had been kept at the Command Hospital, Chandimandir, overnight and was taken to his parents home at Amrawati Enclave, Panchkula in the morning.

His family offered a touching farewell to the officer who they said, dreamt to be in the Army, while growing up. Slogans of Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and Major Anuj Amar Rahe, were raised as his body, wrapped in the Tricolour, was taken to the cremation ground.

Large number of serving and retired Army officers paid their respect to the deceased at the cremation ground by laying wreaths on the body.

Major Anuj Sood, Handwara Counter Insurgency, Chandigarh Apart from Army personnel, only the family members were allowed inside the cremation ground to ensure social distancing norms.

Apart from Army personnel, only the family members were allowed inside the cremation ground to ensure social distancing norms in force because of the coronavirus pandemic. A guard of honour was given to Major Sood by the Army and soldiers fired three volleys in a gun salute.

Among those present were Lt Gen GS Sangha, Chief of Staff Western Command, Maj Gen Balwinder Singh, Chief of Staff 11 Corps, Brig Tejvir Singh Mundi, Station Commander, Chandimandir, Brig Upkar Singh, Commander 37 Infantry Brigade, COL Adesh Kumar, ADM Commandant, Chandimandir, and Col Kunal Bhuria, Commanding Officer 6 SIKHLI.

Major Anuj Sood, Handwara Counter Insurgency, Chandigarh Large number of serving and retired Army officers paid their respect to the deceased at the cremation ground by laying wreaths on the body.

Major Sood was from the Brigade of the Guards regiment, now part of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles.

His family said the officer was scheduled to return home after a gap of six months. Having finished his two-year stint in Jammu and Kashmir, he was to join the 12 Guards unit in Gurdaspur.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement