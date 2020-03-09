‘Gandhigram sounds fancy, but in reality, no one bothers about us’

Residents of Ghasera say the government school here needs urgent attention as shortage of teachers is affecting students. Residents of Ghasera say the government school here needs urgent attention as shortage of teachers is affecting students.

Barely 50 km from the national capital, Gandhigram Ghasera village in Haryana’s Nuh district is a picture of neglect. There is no potable water, electricity is scarce and the less said the better about roads or schools. Known simply as Ghasera, this village owes its name to Mahatma Gandhi, who visited it soon after Partition, 73 years ago.

It was on December 19, 1947, when communal rioting was at its peak in the two newly-born nations that Gandhi came to give an assurance of peace to the Meos, the local Muslim community of Mewat. Fearing for their lives, the Meos were making preparations to move to Pakistan. The convoy from nearby Alwar had reached to take people across the border.

But Chaudhary Yaseen Khan, a member of the then Punjab Legislative Assembly, was not in favour of this decision. Some people who were pushing others to go to Pakistan even lodged a case against him. But he didn’t lose hope; he went to Gandhi and asked him to do something to stop this exodus. It was then that Gandhi visited Ghasera and requested the villagers not to leave their country. Gandhi said, “This country belongs to you…You have equal rights. I assure you that nothing will happen to you. For my sake, don’t leave your own country.”

By that time, three convoys had crossed over to Pakistan under the watchful eyes of a Pathan group, but the rest put their faith in Gandhi and decided to stay.

Today, Haji Isha of this village, who was just 16 at the time of this visit, says the successive governments have failed to make good on Gandhi’s promises. “Arey kaheka Gandhigram…Haqiqat mai to hume koi puchhta tak nahi (Gandhigram sounds fancy in words alone, in reality no one bothers about us.)”

“We have so many problems. There is no water facility. Every house has its own well and the quality of water which comes out is such that even if you add five kgs of sugar in it, it will still remain unfit for even washing your face,” gripes Isha.

A voice from the back says, “Even government offices are ghosted. No one comes there. It is not possible for us to keep an eye all the time.”

Akbar, another villager, says the government school here needs urgent attention as shortage of teachers is affecting students. “Each class has around 150-200 students but there is only one teacher for most of the subjects,” he says.

“Hum to shiksha ki bhiksha mangte hai (we beg for education for our children),” Akbar adds.

Youngsters complain about lack of jobs.”What is the use of studying so much. At the end we are forced to do work as drivers. There are hardly any job opportunities for us. And with the revision of license renewal amount, the government is trying to snatch that too.”

Sunil Jaglan, founder of the selfie with daughter movement, had appointed two of his volunteers, Nadeem and Ingimam, to teach dropouts in the nearby village pathshalas. The people of Gandhigram now want him to do the same for them as well.

The villagers claim they have always been true to Gandhi, especially to his principle of non-violence. “But outside the boundary, we are portrayed as a centre of crime. We ask you who in this world commits crime on his own will. We do not promote crime. We believe in peace and communal harmony,” chorus villagers.

Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Haryana’s Education and Tourism Minister, when contacted, promised to send more teachers to village. “By the end of March, we will fill up the vacant posts. In this regard we have sought a ground report from the District Commissioner and BDO. Once that work is done, we will appoint teachers as per Saksham Yojana Scheme on contractual basis. Either way education of students won’t get affected due to lack of teachers.” The minister said they have included the village in the list of hamlets that carry historic importance but it is up to the Centre to designate it as such. “As of now it has only chosen Rakhigadi.”

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said earlier employees opting to work in Mewat were given additional benefits as it was considered a backward area, but ever since the central government has taken it off that list, the state government is trying to help it on its own. On the issue of jobs, he advised youngsters to keep an eye out for vacant posts.

Deen and Duniya, taught in Madarsa

‘Madarsa Ubai Bin Kaab’ teaches Quran to the village kids. As the sound of Azaan wafts in the air, Maulana Sher Mohammed Amini says, “Baccho ko deen or duniya dono ki taleem dena jaruri hai. (It is essential to teach children both about the spiritual and worldly ways.).”

Welcoming the central government’s recent decision to club schooling with madarsa, he says, “We are glad as now students won’t miss on conventional education.” The Maulana points out that most of the students here belong to poor families.

“Their parents can’t afford their education, so they send them here where we teach them Arabic, Urdu and other languages free of cost.” With the number of students swelling, the madarsa has now rented a building across the road.

