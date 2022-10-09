Maharashtra panel in Haryana to study Parivar Pehchan Patra

A delegation of Maharashtra government Saturday held a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to study the Parivar-Pehchan-Patra (PPP) model.

The delegation included Maharashtra’s Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil; Ports and Mining Minister Dada Bhuse; Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development Department) Rajesh Kumar; Principal Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation, Information and Technology Department) Aseem Kumar Gupta; Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister (Maharashtra) Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi; Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister (Maharashtra) Dr. Anand Madia.

“Haryana is the first state to implement the PPP. Through PPP, benefits of all the welfare schemes are being ensured by identifying the actual needy families and the actual beneficiaries,” Khattar said in the meeting.

During the meeting, a presentation was shared with the delegation on the PPP, about the Family Information Data Repository (FIDR), the implementation strategy, institutional mechanisms for PPP implementation, the pro-active welfare services through PPP and benefits and outcomes realized of the government’s first-of-its-kind umbrella PPP scheme.

“PPP has proved instrumental in identifying the ineligible beneficiaries who were taking undue advantage of various government schemes. Today, the central government is ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes to the general public through the Aadhaar. Going a step further, Haryana government launched PPP to not only create a unique ID for every family but also ensured the reach of benefits of government schemes at the grassroots levels,” Khattar said.

“Today in Haryana, benefits of all the welfare government schemes are being given through PPP only. All pensions have been linked with PPP. This has saved the beneficiaries from making several rounds of the government offices to get their benefit. When the beneficiary attains age, their pension automatically starts through PPP,” he added.

Earlier, the Maharashtra delegation visited Yamunanagar to study the public welfare schemes and policies of the Haryana government.