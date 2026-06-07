In a first, Maharashtra minister joins Operation Blue Star anniversary at Damdami Taksal

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Minister for Water Resources Girish Mahajan on Friday became the first representative of any state government to attend the Operation Blue Star anniversary commemoration at the headquarters of Damdami Taksal in Chowk Mehta, Amritsar district.

The annual function was held on June 6 to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Indian Army’s action inside the Darbar Sahib complex in the first week of June 1984. The event drew Sikh devotees, saints and community leaders from across the region.

The stage backdrop featured photographs of former Taksal chief Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, General Subheg Singh, Sikh Students Federation president Amrik Singh and others, alongside an image of the damaged Akal Takht as it stood in the aftermath of the army action.