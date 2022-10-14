scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Maharashtra education dept panel visits Punjab schools

During their visit, the delegation gathered information about school infrastructure, free education for children, free uniforms, smart classrooms, and best practices for teaching and learning

The delegation also gathered information about scholarships for children under various scholarship schemes, mid-day meal programme, playgrounds, supplementary study materials, admission process of students, grading of schools, various mobile apps used for students, and other activities related to teaching. (Representational/ File)

To get first-hand information about functioning of government schools, a high-level delegation of Maharashtra education department Thursday visited several schools across Punjab, said an official statement.

“On the direction of Education Minister of Maharashtra Deepak Kesarkar, this delegation led by Secretary School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra Ranjit Singh Deol visited Government Primary School Naraingarh Jhunghian and Government Model Senior Secondary School Phase 3B1 and Meritorious School Mohali,” a government statement said.

Secretary-cum-DGSE Punjab Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal coordinated the visit.

During their visit, the delegation gathered information about school infrastructure, free education for children, free uniforms, smart classrooms, and best practices for teaching and learning. They also visited science laboratories and libraries, it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

The delegation also gathered information about scholarships for children under various scholarship schemes, mid-day meal programme, playgrounds, supplementary study materials, admission process of students, grading of schools, various mobile apps used for students, and other activities related to teaching.

More from Chandigarh

After the visit, the delegation also called on Jaspreet Talwar, Principal Secretary, School Education, Punjab. Talwar informed the delegation about the organisational structure of the Punjab School Education department. ENS

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 08:18:06 am
Next Story

Microsoft’s Army goggles left US soldiers with nausea, headaches in test

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement