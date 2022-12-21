scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Mahant Karamjit Singh elected as president of Haryana gurdwara management body’s ‘ad hoc committee’

The Supreme Court in September this year upheld the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, clearing the way for the HSGMC to control all gurdwaras in the state.

Sikh leader Mahant Karamjit Singh (in white turban) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a lunch organised during the campaigning of Punjab Assembly polls on February 18, 2022, Friday (PTI/FIle photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Mahant Karamjit Singh, the chief of the Yamunanagar-based Sewapanthi sect, was Wednesday elected as the new president of the ‘ad hoc committee’ of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC). The election was held in Kurukshetra.

Baljit Singh Daduwal, a prominent member of the ‘ad hoc committee’ and former HSGMC president, said he boycotted the proceedings after Mahant Karamjit Singh’s name was proposed for the post of president.

Notably, Mahant Karamjit Singh was among Sikh spiritual leaders who were hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two days before the Punjab Assembly polls held in February this year.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence was seen as an attempt by the BJP to reach out to the Sikh community, which was considered to be upset with the Centre over the now-repealed farm laws.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Meanwhile, in October this year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that as per the order of the Supreme Court, the election of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) will be held within 18 months and till then the ‘ad hoc committee’ will look after the functioning of the gurdwaras.

Khattar had stated: “In the elections, whosoever wins will get the command of the committee. There will be no interference from the government. After the completion of the election process, the ad hoc committee would hand over all its functions to the newly elected committee.”

The Supreme Court in September this year upheld the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014. The verdict had cleared the way for the HSGMC to control all gurdwaras in the state. However, days after the apex court judgment, infighting broke out within the HSGMC.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Former HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda claimed that the committee appointed him as the president of the panel removing Baljit Singh Daduwal from the post. On the other hand, Daduwal insisted that he was the elected president of the HSGMC, adding that there was a set procedure to remove an elected office-bearer.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 03:42:12 pm
Next Story

Two elderly women saved from incoming train in the nick of time. Watch video

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close