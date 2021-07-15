‘Magnitude of third wave depends on people’s behaviour,’ says IMA

Opening spaces and enabling people without vaccination to be part of these mass gatherings, warn the doctors, are potential super-spreaders for the Covid third wave. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

THE Indian Medical Association (IMA), in a letter, appealed to the governments to not lower the guard against Covid-19, mentioning that the country is only walking out of the second wave of the pandemic.

The experts say that the global evidence and history of pandemics show that the third wave is inevitable and imminent and the only way to mitigate its impact is by following Covid appropriate behaviour and opting for vaccination. The letter goes on to say that it is painful to note that in many parts of the country, both the government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols. It further mentions tourist bonanzas, pilgrimage travels andreligious fervour and says that it can wait for a few more months. Opening spaces and enabling people without vaccination to be part of these mass gatherings, warn the doctors, are potential super-spreaders for the Covid third wave and it is the duty of everyone in their respective states to strictly enforce Covid approprate behaviour for a minimum of three more months more, ensure that eligible people are vaccinated and control any mass gathering.

The UT reported five new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram emphasises that the city needs to aim for are no cases. “Crowding, wearing no masks, gatherings, are precipitating factors, and at this time, we cannot afford to have a high-magnitude third wave. We need to remember that the virus or seed is present in the community and we need to continue to test, treat, trace, follow protocols, be responsible and get vaccinated to prevent a serious third or fourth wave,” says Professor Ram. The interim results of the sero survey among Children being conducted by PGI reveal that almost 69 per cent of children in Chandigarh have been previously infected with Covid-19. This, says Professor Ram, gives them a clear idea of the population affected and helps the medical fraternity to plan in advance. “The data indicates that the third wave may also involve children, but not exclusively, as was previously being apprehended.”

Professor Pankaj Malhotra, Department of Internal Medicine, PGI, says the recent two weeks, which has seen a mass movement of tourists to differrent hill stations and the lack of any Covid protocols, has left him dismayed and also fearful, for the danger of the third wave is close. “The trends and numbers are for all to see, but why aren’t we listening? Why do we have such a short-term memory? Last wave, the cases began to rise in Kerala, then Maharshtra, Delhi and this part of the region, including Chandigarh. Over the last few days, we see the same pattern emerging and by mid-August, we may see another surge of cases, for even a few cases can lead to the spread of infection. Also, as we are opening up, there is no room for complacency,” says Professor Malhotra.

Professor Rakesh Kochhar, Department of Gastroenterology, PGI, says the magnitude of the third wave depends on people’s behaviour and attitude. “All age groups will be affected and even one positve case can lead to more transmissions. Kerala, Maharashtra, the North-East are all seeing new cases and we really need to get serious about the situation and check the transmission by following the simple measures we have been emphasing on for the last one-and-a-half years,” sums up Professor Kochhar.