Magisterial probe ordered into death of Greater Noida tourist in Bir-Billing

Two days after the death of the 26-year-old Shubham Dobliyal from Greater Noida during a tandem paragliding flight in Kangra’s Bir-Billing, a magisterial probe was ordered to ascertain the circumstances of death, and lapses on the part of the paragliding pilot and the firm on Thursday.

A four-member probe committee has been directed to submit a detailed report, along with findings and recommendations, within 14 days of the order’s issuance.

SDM (Baijnath) Sankalp Gautam, who is also Chairman of the Regulatory Aerosports Sub-Divisional Level Committee, issued the order.

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Tehsildar Raman Thakur (Baijnath), who will lead the probe; Bir Police Station SHO Inspector Dalip Singh; Technical Expert Jyoti Thakur; and an inspector from the District Tourism Office, Dharamshala, are part of the committee.