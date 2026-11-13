Magisterial probe ordered into death of Greater Noida tourist in Bir-Billing

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Two days after the death of the 26-year-old Shubham Dobliyal from Greater Noida during a tandem paragliding flight in Kangra’s Bir-Billing, a magisterial probe was ordered to ascertain the circumstances of death, and lapses on the part of the paragliding pilot and the firm on Thursday.
A four-member probe committee has been directed to submit a detailed report, along with findings and recommendations, within 14 days of the order’s issuance.
SDM (Baijnath) Sankalp Gautam, who is also Chairman of the Regulatory Aerosports Sub-Divisional Level Committee, issued the order.
Tehsildar Raman Thakur (Baijnath), who will lead the probe; Bir Police Station SHO Inspector Dalip Singh; Technical Expert Jyoti Thakur; and an inspector from the District Tourism Office, Dharamshala, are part of the committee.
The SDM said, “The committee has also been tasked with examining the validity of the tandem pilot’s authorisation and licence, besides verifying the registration and approval of the paragliding operator involved in the flight. It will also examine the fitness, condition and maintenance of the paragliding equipment used at the time of the accident.”
“It will depend on the circumstances whether the statements of the family members of the victim, who had also been present at Bir-Billing with Shubham, fell to death, are recorded or not,” he said.
The administrative sources said, “An ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4L, which is given to the kin of a victim who dies in an accidental death in Himachal Pradesh, can be given to the kin of the victim, Shubham Dobliyal, as per the rules and regulations.” The sources also said, “Although in this particular case, the victim had filed a form pertaining to the risk to life during the paragliding, which is an adventurous sport, even before taking the flight.”
On Tuesday, Shubham, who was in Bir-Billing with his sister and three cousins, fell to his death during a tandem paragliding flight. His sister and cousins had also undertaken tandem paragliding flights.
Later, his body was retrieved by rescue teams from the dense forest area of Gharari Dhar, near Bir-Billing. The tandem pilot, Vinay Kumar, was booked for death due to negligence on the complaint of the victim’s sister, Vanshika Dobliyal.
The inquiry will scrutinise whether the pilot and operator complied with prescribed paragliding safety norms, operational guidelines, and weather-related restrictions. The committee will also examine relevant official records and record the statements of the concerned pilot, paragliding operator, eyewitnesses, and other persons who may have information relevant to the incident.