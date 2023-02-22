Made in Punjab: Meet this man in the business of helping others

Meet Maneet Dewan, Founder Director of CityNeeds Innovations Pvt Ltd., a bootcut startup that aims to facilitate NGOs in helping the underprivileged.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your Ludhiana connection

Growing up, I lived in various cities of Punjab as my father was in the judicial services. After he passed away when I was 14, we moved to our ancestral place in Ludhiana.

After graduating in science, I worked with Johnson & Johnson for four years but always had this fire to be an entrepreneur. Finally, I started my entrepreneurial journey in 1992 in the field of information technology, education & training and certification.

What made you start this company?

For many years, I was only chasing materialistic success but years later I realised that it was not enough for me. My wife and I were inclined to social work since 2014 but it was only during COVID that we felt a strong need for a platform where the requirements of the needy could be shared and people could help them with the required resources at the right time. So, CityNeeds was born with an intent that the needs of the city be met by the people of that city only.

As a ls a bootstrap startup, CityNeeds Innovations Pvt Ltd’s aim is to facilitate NGOs to help the underprivileged. The concept was new and it took time to establish the fact that we are a technology service provider to NGOs and the underprivileged. Our mandate was to list credible NGOs of the city on our website, showcase their activities, events, and most important, their requirements. We also encourage individuals and organisations to register as prospective donors, selecting the sector and mode of help they want to extend.

Routine and emergency requirements of NGOs and individuals are listed on the website www.cityneeds.info and then automatically notified to matching donors. As of now we have 76 local NGO partners and a thousand registered donors. In a nutshell we are a virtual wall where local NGOs can write their requirements and citizens can help them as they desire.

Do you plan to expand your reach?

The model has been developed in a manner that it can be operated independently in any city by a local chapter or even remotely. We have received queries from various states but are strengthening our systems before expansion.

What have been your high points till now?

To explain the concept to the NGOs, citizens and administration we started the project by organising an NGO Expo at the rose garden where 50+ NGOs and eight administrative departments put up their stalls and showcased their activities. This was a milestone and we could roll out our plans easily. We were appreciated by the district administration especially during COVID when we went all out with our partner NGOs and organised 700+ vaccination camps and did various acts of philanthropy. The administration was kind enough to appreciate us by giving us an honor on the Republic Day.

There was no stopping thereafter and we organised a series of activities like NGO carnival before Diwali, fundraising drives, world happiness week, tree ATM for door-to-door plantation, Daan Utsav in association with Municipal Corporation, and Interfaith Harmony Week among many others. During this time we got an opportunity to present projects of local NGOs to the government, and 60+ lakha were awarded to 16 NGOs. As a voluntary service we jumped into assisting these NGOs in the execution of these projects that included upgrading a community kitchen, setting up four smart schools for slum children, upgrading the juvenile centre, starting vocational training et al.

Did you face any challenges along the way?

The biggest challenge was and is getting online donations. Since we are a technology driven crowdfunding platform we accept donations through all online channels but people are still more comfortable paying in cash. We did not arrange for logistics of cash collection but finally decided to arrange it through an agency. However, we are now looking for a cash collection agency that has networks in different cities before we expand there.

Plans for the future

We want to take our project to four other cities of Punjab, namely Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Bathinda this year. Thereafter, we will look for funding to promote our platform. We have also started local philanthropy clubs wherein members contribute a monthly amount and take out a draw. The person who gets the draw decides to which NGO they would like to donate the collected amount. The response is overwhelming because people want to help but they don’t know what, where and how they can donate or help.

Till now we have raised over one crore of donations. The project will be self-sustaining after another three years once we cross 8 crores of retail donations per annum.

What are your expectations from the government?

The government can accelerate this project by taking it to other cities in terms of introducing new NGOs, connecting to local industry and donors. We are basically developing an ecosystem where NGOs are empowered and donors get to know the right place to help.

When not helping people, how do you de-stress?

I do community farming and grow organic vegetables for around 50 families. I have been an avid traveller all my life but stopped after the inception of this project. I want to resume my travels and have a lot of destinations in my bucket list, including traveling across all states and Union Territories of India in a single journey.