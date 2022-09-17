Try, try, try, and try again

Madan Lal Bagga does not give up easily. Having set his heart on winning the Ludhiana North assembly seat, he switched parties four times, fought two elections as an independent before bagging the seat on Aam Aadmi Party ticket in March this year.

Born to Chaudhary Ram Dhan, a Congress leader, Bagga started his political journey with the party in 1982 and was elected an MC councillor twice. But in 2007, he left Congress after being denied the assembly ticket and contested as Independent, only to finish third. Later, he joined SAD– he soon became close to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal who made him the vice-president of SAD’s industry and trade wing and gave him a cabinet minister rank–but he was again unsuccessful in getting the ticket as the seat went to BJP in the erstwhile SAD-BJP alliance. Once again, he contested as an Independent in 2017, only to taste defeat. He rejoined SAD ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 but his aspirations to get a ticket from Ludhiana North in 2022 were dashed after the seat went to BSP in SAD-BSP alliance. So he joined AAP in July 2021, a day after SAD expelled him from the party for six years for “anti-party activities” . Sukhbir also accused him of “mistrust”.

Ticket to fame: Bagga has always been in news for shifting loyalties from Congress to SAD and now to AAP. But earlier this year, he was in news for defeating six-time Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey and BJP’s Parveen Bansal in the assembly elections.

A day in life: Bagga says he starts his day with the sun and spends most of it meeting people. ” After becoming an MLA, I spend the entire day in meeting people and attending official meetings, I am always available for the people of my constituency.”

Work accomplished: Bagga says he’s got completed projects which were lying pending for 20-30 years and were causing immense inconvenience to the people. “Roads such as Jassian road from Bhuri Wale gurdwara to Chander Nagar have been completed. I have removed the huge garbage dump from Haibowal. Low-hanging overhead wires are a major problem in Old City. I’ve got a survey done to fix this problem. At least 42 new transformers have been installed to solve the problem of power fluctuation.”

Work in progress: My constituency largely covers Old City areas of Ludhiana where water and sewage pose a big challenge. Work is underway on both the fronts. I have promised the people of my constituency 100 per cent sewage and drinking water coverage and I am committed to fulfil this promise.

Challenges: Cleaning and rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah (a 14-km polluted stream that passes through Ludhiana carrying domestic and industrial toxic waste) is my biggest challenge. At least 16 wards in my constituency face the brunt when it rains and Buddha Nullah overflows. People living in wards near it suffer from health problems such as jaundice, cancer, and stomach ailments. I had promised to get the nullah cleaned and I plan to keep it.

Controversies: Often accused of being an “opportunist” for hopping parties after being denied ticket, Bagga says his only motive is to serve people on “a right platform.” “I always did what people wanted me to do. I prefer being with people, not a particular party. I contested as an Independent because my voters wanted me to. Now I have got the right platform in AAP and my only motive is to serve the people,” says Bagga.