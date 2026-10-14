Mad Sandhu murder: Man accused of supplying weapons to shooters arrested

In a joint operation with the Maharashtra ATS, the Punjab Police arrested Jobanpreet from Mumbai and seized three pistols and live ammunition.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readAmritsarUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 03:24 PM IST
Punjabi influencer Mad Sandhu was set to enter Bigg Boss, says fatherMad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar.
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The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Wednesday arrested Jobanpreet, the alleged main conspirator behind the murder of social media influencer and makeup artist Madhu Su­dhan Sandhu, popularly known as Mad Sandhu, from Mumbai.

Confirming the breakthrough on social media, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, “Initial investigations reveal that Jobanpreet was operating under the instructions of handlers based on foreign soil.”

DGP Yadav elaborated on his involvement, noting, “He is accused of playing a pivotal role in supplying weapons to the shooters, funding the operations, and providing other logistical support.”

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He also disclosed that during the arrest, the police recovered a cache of lethal arms from the accused. “Three pistols, five magazines, and eleven live cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused.”

The murder took place on October 3, when Mad Sandhu arrived to pick up his car from a car-washing point located on Loharka Road in Amritsar. According to police reports, two unidentified bike-borne assailants approached him and fired four to five rounds at close range into his chest before fleeing the scene. Though rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to injuries on the way.

Extended criminal network

Investigators have claimed that Jobanpreet’s criminal network extends beyond this murder. “The accused’s involvement has also surfaced in three separate extortion-related firing incidents reported within the Tarn Taran district,” said an officer.

“The police are currently tracking the contacts of the accused to identify other individuals linked to this syndicate and uncover how foreign handlers managed these channels.”

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Earlier, the police arrested one of the main shooters, Parminder Singh alias Kaka, in Ahmedabad on October 8, three associates in Vapi on October 11, and two reconnaissance suspects in Amritsar on October 13. With Jobanpreet’s capture, the number of arrests in the Mad Sandhu murder case has now risen to approximately ten.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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