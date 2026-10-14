Mad Sandhu murder: Man accused of supplying weapons to shooters arrested

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Wednesday arrested Jobanpreet, the alleged main conspirator behind the murder of social media influencer and makeup artist Madhu Su­dhan Sandhu, popularly known as Mad Sandhu, from Mumbai.

Confirming the breakthrough on social media, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, “Initial investigations reveal that Jobanpreet was operating under the instructions of handlers based on foreign soil.”

DGP Yadav elaborated on his involvement, noting, “He is accused of playing a pivotal role in supplying weapons to the shooters, funding the operations, and providing other logistical support.”