Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Machhiwara: Man, woman found dead in a room

Inspector Davinder Pal Singh, SHO Machhiwara police station said that there was no injury mark on the bodies.

The incident came to light today morning
Machhiwara: Man, woman found dead in a room
A man and a woman were found dead in a room of a cold store in Machhiwara, Thursday.

Police said that the man, who worked as a watchman, was in relationship with the woman and it is suspected that they had died due to suffocation.

The incident came to light today morning after the man, who worked at the cold store and lived in a room inside the premises, did not open the door following which the staff alerted the owner of the cold store who further alerted the police.

Inspector Davinder Pal Singh, SHO Machhiwara police station said that there was no injury mark on the bodies.

Prima facie, they had lighted an angeethi (coal stove) in the room and as the door was closed, due to which the duo died of suffocation.

However, the bodies have been sent to civil hospital for postmortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:19 IST
