Machhiwara: Man murders brother’s wife, stuffs body in a gunny bag, records video

A 32-year-old man on Wednesday allegedly murdered his brother’s wife, recorded a video while doing so and then stuffed the body in a gunny bag before dumping it in some fields in Sikanderpur village of Machhiwara on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Amrik Singh, then sent the video of the incident that he had recorded to a friend, who further sent it to the woman’s husband, who ultimately informed the police. A murder case was registered at Machhiwara police station.

Police said that Amrik, who is an alcoholic, hacked his brother’s wife Muskan (30) to death with a sharp edged weapon after she got late by a few minutes to open the door. The accused was waiting outside and he lost his temper.

Police also claimed that Amrik already nursed a grudge against Muskan as he believed that she was responsible for his separation from his wife. Amrik’s wife had left him some time ago, investigators have found.

The accused, after the murder, proceeded to stuff the body in a gunny bag and dumped it some fields before fleeing. The accused recorded a video of the murder on his phone and sent it to one of his friends.

Police said that before fleeing, Amrik had allegedly also cleaned blood from the floor, besides taking Muskan’s one-year old daughter to one of the neighbours.

Investigators so far have found that the wife of the accused had been living separately for the past six months. Amrik, police said, believed that Muskan had created differences between him and his wife, leading to their separation.

Advertisement

Samrala DSP Waryam Singh said that on Wednesday, Muskan’s husband, Raj Singh, informed the police that his brother, Amrik, had murdered his wife. A police team later discovered Muskan’s body stuffed in a gunny bag in a field near their house.

According to the police, Amrik was nabbed late on Wednesday night. During interrogation, he revealed that Muskan had made him wait at the door, which infuriated him and triggered the murder. He made a video of the murder and sent it to a friend, Jatinder Singh. Later, he stuffed the body in a gunny bag and dumped it in some fields. “He said that he had married Muskan’s friend a year ago, but around six months ago his wife dumped him and started living separately,” said the DSP.

Muskan was a native of Delhi. Her husband Raj Singh told police that they were due to celebrate their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday and he had brought a cake to surprise her. He was out for work, when he received that video of the killing on the phone and rushed to the police.