Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Machhiwara: Four-year old boy pushed into sewage, murdered

Police said that the victim along with other children were playing around with kites and the accused got angry seeing them running over his crops

Ludhiana, sewage pit, murderIn a fit of anger, the accused Babu Lal pushed the kid identified as Anshu, in the sewage pit. (Express Photo)
Machhiwara: Four-year old boy pushed into sewage, murdered
A migrant farmer allegedly murdered a 4-year old boy by pushing him in sewage at Balibeg Basti of Machhiwara in Ludhiana district, Thursday.

Police said that the victim along with other children were playing around with kites and the accused got angry seeing them running over his crops.

In a fit of anger, the accused Babu Lal pushed the kid identified as Anshu, in the sewage pit.

Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: 'We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police's tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

Raju Sahni, father of the victim, said that some children used to play around the Babu Lal’s fields. They used to enter his fields to catch kites. Lal used to object as he claimed that the children damaged his crops.

Sahni added that on Thursday Anshu along with other children entered in the fields. Lal gave them a chase. He then nabbed Anshu and slapped him. He drowned the boy in a sewerage pit and fled.

“Other children informed me about the incident. I rushed to the spot and tried to rescue my son. Before I could fish out him from the pit he was already dead,”said Sahni.

Inspector Davinder Pal Singh, SHO Machhiwara police station , said that the accused tried to escape from the village but was arrested. He has been booked for murder.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 07:29 IST
20 years of the Delhi Metro: How the metro defines who has the right to mobility in the city

