‘Lure of free parking, water swung polls in AAP’s favour’

The Chandigarh civic corporation Thursday held its House meeting on Thursday, with several outgoing BJP and Congress councillors speaking glowingly about their achievements, while at the same time conceding that the AAP’s promises of free water and free parking lured people in the recently-concluded elections”.

The councillors, by the end of the day’s session, thanked each other in the house meeting for getting along and carrying out development works. Several outgoing councillors stated that people got lured by promises of free water and parking and now they will wait and watch how the AAP implements its promises.

A number of councillors also stated that most of the new elected civic leaders were greenhorns, and added, perhaps a bit sarcastically, that a training camp is held where they know about how the business of the House is conducted and how work takes place.

On Thursday, the concluding meeting of the old House just saw minutes of the previous House meeting being approved. No other agenda could be passed due to the Code of Conduct. Now, the newly elected councillors will take oath in the House. The term of this house was till December 31.

The Leader of Opposition and outgoing Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that whosoever is named as Mayor should be a person who has knowledge about the working of the House.

“Whosoever is named the Mayor — be it from the AAP, the BJP or the Congress — they should have knowledge about how this House works. The Mayor shouldn’t be a person who doesn’t even know what is happening and just looks perplexed. A city like Chandigarh should have an educated Mayor,” Babla said after the general House meeting got over.

LAST INAUGURATION ON LAST DAY OF THE YEAR AND THEIR TENURE

Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood and outgoing Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma will on Friday attend the last inauguration event of a community centre in Sector 38 in their capacity as area councillor and Mayor, respectively, for the last time on Friday.

Sood didn’t contest the polls and Ravi Kant has lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Damanpreet Singh.

The inauguration in Sector 38 will be done by Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, on Friday afternoon with both Sood and Sharma being present.