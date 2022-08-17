scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Lumpy skin disease: Union minister Rupala assures help to Punjab, Haryana

Punjab minister Bhullar raised the demand for arranging goat pox vaccine in adequate quantity for more than 25 lakh livestock.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 17, 2022 9:36:37 am
A pile of carcasses of cattles died as a result of lumpy skin disease getting dumped at a disposal ground in the outskirts of Gandhidham in Gujarat. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Tuesday reviewed the vaccination of cattle in Punjab and Haryana in the wake of lumpy skin disease affecting a large number of animals and assured help from the Centre.

Rupala, the Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, held meetings with Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Haryana’s Animal Husbandry Minister J P Dalal here to review the situation in the two neighbouring states including availability of vaccine and arrangements being made by the state governments for prevention of the disease.

He later said he assured the two states of the Centre’s total help for the eradication of the disease and also encouraged them to carry out a larger number of vaccinations.

Punjab minister Bhullar raised the demand for arranging goat pox vaccine in adequate quantity for more than 25 lakh livestock. He said the Punjab government has administered 2.05 lakh doses of vaccine to cattle till Monday evening. The affected animals are being monitored and adequate medication and other precautions are being ensured as per the Government of India guidelines.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizensPremium
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...Premium
Explained: Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape case walked out of...

Bhullar said he had visited various districts of Punjab to get first-hand information about the problems of milk producers. Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar and Amritsar are the most affected districts, he said.

The Punjab minister pointed out that there is a huge difference in prices of different vaccines. “Hence, the uniformity in the price and availability of doses in sufficient quantities should be ensured,” he said.

To this, Rupala assured that prices of vaccines will be rationalised and the supply in the required quantity to the state will be ensured, according to an official release of the Punjab government.

Advertisement

The Union minister said Haryana minister Dalal informed him that so far eight districts in the state are free from this disease as not even a single case has been reported there.

Rupala directed the states to follow the guidelines issued by the central government to deal with the disease through vaccination drive. He directed that vaccination should be done first in the districts where there are animals suffering from the disease so that its spread to other districts can be stopped.

He also directed the officials concerned from the two states to prepare isolation wards for affected animals to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Advertisement

Rupala later told reporters that both the state governments at their level are working at the ground level to check spread of the disease in animals. He said guidelines have been given how to bury animals after they die of the disease.

J P Dalal said so far 14 districts of Haryana are affected and 87 cows have died due to the disease so far, he said.

He said 3 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine had earlier been ordered by Haryana. “We will need 18-20 lakh more doses,” Dalal told reporters after the meeting.

Dalal said ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE), Hisar (Haryana), in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has developed a homologous live-attenuated LSD vaccine “Lumpi-ProVacInd”.

“We have urged the Centre that the approval for this vaccine should be fast-tracked and told them that this can be manufactured at ICAR-NRCE, Hisar. The Union minister said that the entire process and protocols that need to be followed may take 2-3 months,” said Dalal.

Advertisement

Vikas Pratap, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Punjab, said as many as 74,325 animals have been suspected to be affected by this disease in the state. Of these, 39,248 are cured till date in the state, he said.

Punjab has so far received 3.16 lakh doses of vaccine, said the principal secretary.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Punjab government should give the dairy farmers compensation of at least Rs 50,000 for each animal that died due to lumpy skin disease.

The SAD MP from Bathinda also urged Rupala to send central teams to Punjab for effective monitoring and vaccination of animals. She accused the AAP government in Punjab of not doing the needful as hundreds of animals have died while thousands of cattle have been affected by this disease.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

“Lumpy skin disease is ravaging livestock in Punjab. Hundreds of bovines have died and thousands are severely infected by this contagious disease that is causing enormous economic loss to our farmers and dairy owners. Unfortunately, AAP-led Punjab govt has failed to do the needful,” she said in a tweet.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 09:36:37 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

3

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

4

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Indian football has a deep-rooted governance problem. It won’t be solved ...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has Amul raised the price of milk? Will prices rise even m...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football...
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Gear up for aggressive fight in 2024: BJP high command to Bihar unit
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K
Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

Once burnt, twice shy: What BJP's silence on Rushdie attack tells us

Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir

Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in Shopian

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11
Bihar Cabinet

RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

Premium
Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Bengal: 4 undertrials die in 10 days, kin allege torture in jail

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID
RTI reply

Delhi Police: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID

Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states
Delhi Confidential

Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from Congress-ruled states

Premium
Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
In Uttar Pradesh

Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement