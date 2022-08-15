Lumpy skin disease: Punjab’s dairy farmers seek compensation, demand implementation of revised rates

August 15, 2022 3:48:49 am
Dairy farmers of Punjab have sought compensation for those whose livestock is being hit by lumpy skin disease and has urged the state to implement the economic package it had announced for them.
In a press conference Sunday, Daljit Singh Sadarpura, president of the Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA) said that the dairy farmers of Punjab had high expectations from the new government but to no avail.
He said in a meeting with the representatives of PDFA, the finance minister and Panchayati Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal had announced that they would increase the price of milk fat by Rs 55 per kg, of which Rs 20 per kg would be given by MILKFED from May 21 onwards. However, Sadarpura said, the revised price payment has not been implemented despite being approved during the budget session.
Sadarpura said that Punjab’s dairy farmers, who are already battling economic crisis, have been affected by lumpy skin disease and their livestock is dying every day. He said at such a time the government should have implemented the revised rates to save the dairy industry and give compensation to cattle owners in exchange for the dead cows.
