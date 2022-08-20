scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Lumpy skin disease: Khattar asks officials to vaccinate all animals, isolate affected ones

The CM also directed Kaushal to procure "all available vaccination of this disease immediately and vaccinate all animals across the state".

The infected animals should be isolated immediately and movement of animals from one state to another should be restricted. (Express)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar chaired a meeting on Friday to take stock of the spread of lumpy skin disease in the state and directed Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and other senior officials of Animal Husbandry Department to take steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

The CM also directed Kaushal to procure “all available vaccination of this disease immediately and vaccinate all animals across the state”. Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister JP Dalal also took part in the meeting through video conferencing. A government spokesperson said that the CM asked Kaushal to monitor the status of the spread of the disease and to immediately hold a meeting of all District Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and officers of the Animal Husbandry Department to take steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

The spokesperson added, “The CM said that special attention should be paid to cleanliness by all livestock owners.

The infected animals should be isolated immediately and movement of animals from one state to another should be restricted. He added that the district administration should carry out the work of digging deep pits for burying the carcasses of animals that died due to lumpy skin disease. The data of both dead and infected animals should be updated daily. If there is any problem in carrying out these efforts, immediate help should be sought from the Deputy Commissioner.”

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 01:35:20 am
