Lumpy Skin Disease 482 villages affected, Haryana Minister informs Assembly

Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister, JP Dalal on Tuesday said that the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) — which has been spreading at a rapid pace among milch cattle — has so far been reported 482 villages in the state till now. However, the minister insisted that the situation was not as severe in Haryana as it was in neighbouring Punjab and Rajasthan.
The minister said as many as 5 lakh vials of vaccines have been ordered for the prevention of the disease and the vaccine is expected to arrive by Tuesday itself. He said that the vials will be airlifted for immediate vaccination of animals, so that cattle owners do not face major losses.
Dalal on Tuesday was responding to the Calling Attention Motion moved by Congress MLA from Dabwali, Amit Sihag, during the state Assembly’s Monsoon Session.
The minister said that all departments concerned were taking all necessary steps to check the spread of the viral disease and to prevent it. He said that the animal husbandry department has issued an advisory regarding the disease restricting the movement of animals in packs and prohibiting cattle fairs. The department has also adviced the use of anti-mosquito medicines.
Dalal said that inter-state movement of animals should also be restricted, adding that the Deputy Commissioners concerned have been directed to take preventive measures by carrying out sprinkling and fogging on animals.
Dalal said that during the current year, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab have faced the brunt of the disease so far. In Haryana state the disease is at its initial stage and control and containment measures are being initiated by the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.
