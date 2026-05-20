Luggage tag-switching racket at Canadian airports leaves innocent travellers facing drug charges abroad

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An investigation by CTV News’ W5 unit has uncovered a sophisticated luggage tag-switching racket at major Canadian airports, where corrupt ground staff allegedly transfer tags from legitimate passengers’ bags onto suitcases packed with drugs bound for international destinations.
The scheme has ensnared at least 17 innocent Canadian travellers over the past year, leading to detentions, arrests and, in some cases, imprisonment overseas before they were cleared. All were eventually released, but the incidents have exposed vulnerabilities in airport security and the grave risks travellers face when narcotics are intercepted in countries with harsh anti-drug laws.
The racket operates in a simple yet alarming manner. A baggage handler or ramp worker allegedly removes the tag from a genuine passenger’s suitcase and attaches it to a drug-laden bag. If the contraband passes through customs at the destination, criminals retrieve it. If it is intercepted, the passenger named on the tag becomes the prime suspect. Investigators said the switch can be carried out within seconds, often in surveillance blind spots at busy airports such as Toronto Pearson International Airport, which has nearly 3,000 cameras.
The revelations have also revived concerns over organised crime networks operating within Canadian airports. In April 2023, Toronto Pearson witnessed one of Canada’s biggest gold thefts when over CAD 20 million worth of gold and cash was stolen from an Air Canada cargo facility. Investigators later alleged links to an Indo-Canadian organised crime network, with several accused traced to the Greater Toronto Area and Peel region. The case had exposed glaring security lapses in airport cargo handling systems and raised questions about insider involvement.
According to the W5 investigation, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested six baggage and ramp workers at Toronto Pearson in connection with such cases over the past year. However, investigators said these cases only represent instances where drugs were detected, leaving the actual scale of the racket unclear.
One of the most striking cases involved Nicole, a 35-year-old paramedic from Toronto, who was travelling to Auckland, New Zealand, with her family. During a layover in Vancouver, officers from the Canada Border Services Agency pulled her off the aircraft moments before departure after two suitcases tagged in her name tested positive for narcotics.
Authorities allegedly recovered more than 20 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine packed in vacuum-sealed packets inside the bags. Nicole was arrested, searched and placed in a holding cell. She later noticed that the tag on the drug-filled suitcase appeared crumpled, unlike the intact one she had personally attached to her baggage.
After nearly seven hours in custody, she was released, reportedly after airport footage showed that her actual luggage did not match the bags containing the drugs. Her real suitcases later arrived in Auckland carrying “rush tags”, which are typically used for mishandled baggage.
Nicole told investigators the incident had shattered her confidence in airport baggage systems. “I literally handed my bag to you and your one job was to get it safely on the plane,” she said.
In another case, three Canadian holidaymakers, including a couple from Ontario, were detained in the Dominican Republic after their baggage tags were allegedly switched onto suitcases containing 79 packets of marijuana at Toronto Pearson. The trio reportedly spent months in the country even after charges against them were dropped.
The destinations linked to such cases include the Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Morocco, Bermuda, the Philippines and South Korea — several of which impose severe penalties, including the death sentence, for drug trafficking offences.
W5 said it compiled the findings using court records, police sources and news reports. The investigation is the first instalment of a four-part series examining corruption at Canadian airports.
Victims have also shared precautionary measures for travellers, including photographing luggage before check-in and while it is being weighed, documenting baggage tag details, retaining baggage receipts and using tracking devices such as AirTags. Some passengers reportedly discovered hidden trackers inside the drug-filled bags, suggesting that criminal networks were monitoring the switched luggage.
No arrests have been reported so far in Nicole’s case, though authorities continue to investigate the wider network.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram