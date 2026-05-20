Luggage tag-switching racket at Canadian airports leaves innocent travellers facing drug charges abroad

The racket operates in a simple yet alarming manner. A baggage handler or ramp worker allegedly removes the tag from a genuine passenger’s suitcase and attaches it to a drug-laden bag. (Photo/AI-generated)

An investigation by CTV News’ W5 unit has uncovered a sophisticated luggage tag-switching racket at major Canadian airports, where corrupt ground staff allegedly transfer tags from legitimate passengers’ bags onto suitcases packed with drugs bound for international destinations.

The scheme has ensnared at least 17 innocent Canadian travellers over the past year, leading to detentions, arrests and, in some cases, imprisonment overseas before they were cleared. All were eventually released, but the incidents have exposed vulnerabilities in airport security and the grave risks travellers face when narcotics are intercepted in countries with harsh anti-drug laws.

The racket operates in a simple yet alarming manner. A baggage handler or ramp worker allegedly removes the tag from a genuine passenger’s suitcase and attaches it to a drug-laden bag. If the contraband passes through customs at the destination, criminals retrieve it. If it is intercepted, the passenger named on the tag becomes the prime suspect. Investigators said the switch can be carried out within seconds, often in surveillance blind spots at busy airports such as Toronto Pearson International Airport, which has nearly 3,000 cameras.