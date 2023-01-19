scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Ludhiana’s PAU cautions farmers about prevailing frost conditions

Experts advise that crops should be irrigated lightly to avoid dehydration and adequate supply of nutrients must be ensured.

University scientists also recommended regular surveillance of fields by farmers and vigilance about ground frost conditions. (File/representational image)
In the wake of the cold wave leading to ground frost in the northern region, Ludhiana’s Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has cautioned farmers about its harmful effects on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries.

In a statement issued Thursday, experts advised that crops should be irrigated lightly to avoid dehydration and adequate supply of nutrients must be ensured. “Soft vegetables benefit from the use of mulch, which acts as a safeguard from frost,” the statement said.

University scientists also recommended regular surveillance of fields by farmers and vigilance about ground frost conditions.

It may be mentioned that the Bathinda and Faridkot regions of the state have been reeling under sub-zero temperatures accompanied by frost. Additionally, owing to dry weather conditions, there has been a decrease in the moisture content of the soil.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 16:26 IST
