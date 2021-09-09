Ludhiana’s chocolate Ganesha that melts into delicious treat for 500 kids

For the sixth consecutive year, Ludhiana-based restaurateur and chocolatier, Harjinder Singh Kukreja, unveiled an eco-friendly Ganesha idol that has been fashioned from pure Belgian chocolate, at his bakery-cum-chocolate store in Sarabha Nagar of Ludhiana on Thursday.

This year, the eco-friendly idol has been made from 200 kilos of chocolate and like previous years, the idol will be immersed in milk for ‘visarjan’ and the resultant chocolate milk later will be collected and distributed among underprivileged children.

“Lord Ganesha chose us to come to life in the form of chocolate,” said Kukreja. “For the past six years, we have been making an eco-friendly Ganpati idol that is later disposed of in the most socially responsible and delicious way possible,” he added.

“Back in 2016, we got a sculptor who worked with the chefs to make the idol. Now, however, it is made entirely in-house by our chefs,” Kukreja said. The Ganesha idol this year was sculpted using 200 kilos of Belgian dark chocolate and took over ten days to be crafted by a professional team of chefs.

“It’s not an easy task. If anything breaks or is a little out of place, the team has to start from scratch. But when you’re passionate about something, even the challenges become fun,” Kukreja said.

Apart from being completely eco-friendly, this six-year-old tradition is also the source of great joy for underprivileged children.

On the third day three of Ganeshotsav, the idol is immersed in milk, with the end result being nearly 45 litres of chocolate milk.

“We have tied up with the Ludhiana chapter of the Robin Hood Army, a non-profit organisation, that distributes food to underprivileged children from low-income communities. Each year, over 500 kids end up enjoying a glass of chocolate milk as a Ganeshotsav treat. It’s the sweetest and the noblest way to cap a celebration,” said Kukreja.

The delicious chocolate idol will be on display at Kukreja’s Ludhiana-based Belgian chocolate bakery, ‘Belfrance’, in Sarabha Nagar, where residents can visit and pay their obeisance.