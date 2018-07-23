Ludhiana youth’s murder: Cong leader’s son surrenders; victim’s kin yet to cremate body

MP Ravneet Bittu, MLA Surinder Dawar and MLA Sanjay Talwar with kin of Rinkle. (Gurmeet Singh) MP Ravneet Bittu, MLA Surinder Dawar and MLA Sanjay Talwar with kin of Rinkle. (Gurmeet Singh)

Three days after a youth, Rinkle Kheda (23), from Amarpura area of Ludhiana died after an alleged assault, the main accused in case Jatinder Pal Singh alias Sunny, son of Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu, surrendered before police Sunday.

However, the victim’s family has refused autopsy and cremation till councillor Neetu is not arrested. Police has also booked Neetu who is Congress councillor from ward number 52 of Ludhiana, for allegedly being a part of conspiracy on the statement of the family.

On Thursday, Sunny along with his 8-9 accomplices allegedly barged into residence of Kheda and assaulted him. As per Kheda’s family, councillor and his family were nursing a grudge against him since Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls held this year. Neetu had moved to Congress from BJP, but Kheda was still supporting BJP which led to rivalry. Family also alleged that despite their repeated complaints to police alleging threats from councillor and his son, no action was taken.

Inspector Gurwinder Singh, SHO division number 2 was also suspended on Friday by Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill for inaction in previous complaints. Meanwhile, Manu Kheda, mother of deceased said that they will not allow autopsy and cremation till councillor Neetu and other accused are not arrested by police. Ratleen Kaur, sister of deceased has also threatened to immolate herself if councillor is not arrested soon.

DCP Ashwani Kapoor said that Sunny surrendered at CIA staff office Sunday. He added that family should agree for autopsy because only then murder charges can be proceeded against accused after getting autopsy report. Police has booked Sunny and his accomplices for murder, trespassing, rioting and conspiracy whereas Neetu has been booked under section 120-B (Conspiracy) of IPC. He is still absconding.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and MLA Ludhiana Central Surinder Dawar visited grieving family on Sunday. MP Bittu claimed that if charges are proved against Neetu, he will be expelled from party. He claimed that police were doing a fair probe.

The family refused the cremation despite Bittu’s repeated requests. They also told Bittu that they were still getting threats from Neetu and his family claiming that he can get them implicated in false FIRs. Bittu claimed he will get police security cover for family, especially Gagandeep Singh Kheda, brother of the deceased and also a witness in case.

