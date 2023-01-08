Ludhiana woman dies in Hong Kong after a fall from skyscraper

Gloom prevailed over Bhammipura village of Jagraon in Ludhiana district after its native woman died in Hong Kong following a fall from a skyscraper.

Kiranjot Kaur (22) died on the spot after reportedly slipping from the 13th floor when she was cleaning glass window panes.

Speaking to The Indian Express, her brother Ravi said that Kiranjot had gone to Hong Kong nearly four and half months back to work as a domestic help. He said that she was working as a domestic help with a Punjabi family. “On Thursday, we were told that she was cleaning window panes when she slipped and died on the spot. We do not know any finer details yet,” said Ravi.

He said that the family’s poor financial condition had forced Kiranjot to take up the job of a domestic help in Hong Kong. “She was a diploma holder in computers but was unemployed. She took up the job in Hong Kong to help the family. She was earning around 25k a month there,” said Ravi.

He said that it was still unclear if her mortal remains will be brought home for cremation or not. “We are unaware of rules and protocol of Hong Kong police but it is expected that her autopsy report will be out on Monday. We do not know if her body will be brought here for cremation or not,” said the brother.

Kiranjot is survived by old parents. Her mother Jasvir Kaur is a member panchayat while father Jaswant Singh is a farmer.