Ludhiana man drags, kicks wife on road ‘demanding Thar and bike’

A man allegedly dragged his wife by her hair, kicked and thrashed her on the road outside his residence in the Green Enclave area of Jassian Road in Ludhiana after she refused his demands for a Thar SUV and a motorbike, according to her family.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening, and CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Sunday. The police said they were registering an FIR at the Haibowal station based on the woman’s complaint.

In the CCTV footage, Ritish Sharma, 29, is purportedly seen dragging his wife Twinkle by her hair, thrashing, slapping, and kicking her on the road, even as some neighbours try to intervene.

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According to the woman’s family, the couple got married less than a year ago. However, after three months, Ritish allegedly started demanding a new Thar SUV and a motorbike from Twinkle, arguing that she runs her own salon and “earns more than him”. Twinkle, however, refused to fulfil his demands.

On Wednesday, Ritish allegedly smashed Twinkle’s head against the wall after an argument again started over the bike.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gaurav Kumar of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana, said his sister Twinkle married Ritish in November last year. “It was my sister’s second marriage. It was a love marriage,” he said, adding that Twinkle has been running her own salon in Ludhiana for the past seven years, while Ritish is employed with a medical equipment firm. Twinkle’s son from her first marriage lives with her parental family.

Ritish Sharma married Twinkle in November 2025. (Photo by special arrangement) Ritish Sharma married Twinkle in November 2025. (Photo by special arrangement)

“Just three months after the marriage, the troubles had started. He started demanding a Mahindra Thar SUV from my sister on the pretext that she earns more than him. He also said that since all of his friends have this SUV, he also wants it. My sister kept hiding the domestic violence from us as it was her second marriage. She thought we would earn a bad name in society if her second marriage also fell through. After she did not get him a Thar, he started demanding a new bike. He is already a bank loan defaulter and wanted my sister to take a loan and get him new vehicles. He already has a bike of his own,” said Gaurav.

No FIR yet over Wednesday’s incident

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Gaurav said Ritish came home drunk on Wednesday night. “He first locked the door and mercilessly thrashed my sister for nearly 1.5 hours. He smashed her face against the wall. She somehow ran away and tried to shelter at a neighbour’s house. But he found her and dragged her out by the hair, kicked and thrashed her on the road. After some time, we reached there to pick her up, and then he attacked us too. We then accessed the CCTV footage from a neighbour’s house and filed a police complaint the next day,” he said.

“It has been four days since we submitted the police complaint, but the FIR has not been registered yet,” Gaurav said.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, SHO of the Haibowal police station, said the complaint was sent to the Jagatpuri police check post for an investigation and that the woman’s medico-legal report was awaited. “We are registering the FIR,” he said.

However, Head Constable Gurbinder Singh from the Jagatpuri check post said, “In the complaint given to us, there is no mention of any demand for a Thar or a motorbike. The complaint says the couple had an argument over cooking food and then the husband resorted to domestic violence. We are waiting for the woman’s MLR. The couple had such arguments earlier also, but this time the husband thrashed the woman on the road.”

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But Gaurav disputed the police claim. “We have duly informed them about the demand for a Thar and a bike in our complaint,” he said.