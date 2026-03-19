West Asia conflict hits ‘big fat Punjabi wedding’: Ludhiana fixes LPG quota, daughters’ marriages to get priority

There are concerns about whether the LPG quota will be sufficient for Punjabi weddings (Image generated using AI).

With the wedding season set to kick off in Punjab on Baisakhi (April 13), the Ludhiana district administration Wednesday introduced a mandatory LPG quota for marriage functions. In a move to prioritise social welfare, the administration announced that weddings for daughters will receive top priority in the allotment of commercial cylinders.

As per the guidelines, families organising weddings will be required to apply in advance, after which up to six 5-kg commercial LPG cylinders may be allotted for use, subject to the authorities’ verification of the function.

The decision stems from a tightening supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) caused by the escalating conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy logistics. It is also part of a larger effort to regulate LPG supply in the district. The fixed quota aims to streamline distribution amid limited supplies, but concerns persist about whether it is sufficient for large-scale Punjabi weddings.