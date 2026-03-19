West Asia conflict hits ‘big fat Punjabi wedding’: Ludhiana fixes LPG quota, daughters’ marriages to get priority

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With the wedding season set to kick off in Punjab on Baisakhi (April 13), the Ludhiana district administration Wednesday introduced a mandatory LPG quota for marriage functions. In a move to prioritise social welfare, the administration announced that weddings for daughters will receive top priority in the allotment of commercial cylinders.
As per the guidelines, families organising weddings will be required to apply in advance, after which up to six 5-kg commercial LPG cylinders may be allotted for use, subject to the authorities’ verification of the function.
The decision stems from a tightening supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) caused by the escalating conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy logistics. It is also part of a larger effort to regulate LPG supply in the district. The fixed quota aims to streamline distribution amid limited supplies, but concerns persist about whether it is sufficient for large-scale Punjabi weddings.
Responding to this, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Poonam Singh, who also heads the district-level LPG distribution committee, said the quota is flexible depending on availability.
“A fixed quota has been mentioned to rationalise distribution and understand demand. If more stock is available, supply can be enhanced. Once the wedding card is submitted, we will try to provide LPG as per the requirement,” she said.
Sources in the district administration indicated that the current situation may also encourage smaller and less extravagant weddings, adding that LPG supply is expected to improve by the time the wedding season gathers pace in April.
Meanwhile, acting on the directions of the Punjab Government, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain has constituted sub-division-wise committees to ensure smooth and need-based supply of commercial LPG.
The committees will categorise demand into essential and semi-essential segments, with educational institutions and hospitals classified as essential services, and industrial canteens, weddings (with special permission), and restaurants/dhabas as semi-essential.
The committees are headed by the additional deputy commissioner in Ludhiana and include officials from the civil administration, police, health, education, and food supply departments, as well as representatives of oil marketing companies.
Oil companies have been directed to release non-domestic LPG quotas daily. Any shortfall in distribution can be carried forward to the next day. Also, the 5-kg non-domestic cylinders will only be distributed through authorised distributors, according to officials from the Ludhiana district administration.
The deputy commissioner has emphasised that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic LPG in the district. Residents are urged not to panic or engage in unnecessary stockpiling. Strict instructions have been given to prevent hoarding and black marketing, and legal action will be taken against anyone who violates these regulations.
Officials have been instructed to closely monitor the market and ensure a continuous supply of essential commodities. Control rooms will continue to supervise daily LPG distribution. Domestic consumers can book a refill 25 days after receiving their previous cylinder in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas.
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