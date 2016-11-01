Ludhiana: Vishwakarma Day observed

The government Monday organised state-level Vishwakarma Day celebrations in Ludhiana.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Dr Charanjit Singh Atwal said that youths should improve their professional skills following the message of Lord Vishwakarma and thus enhance their abilities for get new jobs avenues.

SAD leader Hira Singh Gabria said that Punjab government has been laying thrust on imparting skill training to the youth across the state so they could live a life with dignity and self respect. He said that very soon, a Ramgarhia Bhawan would be constructed in the city so that people of Ramgarhia community can be brought on a common platform.

Congratulating the people on the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that the Punjab government is committed for providing a congenial atmosphere for trade and industry in the state.

He claimed that Punjab is now supplying power to industry at the cheapest possible rates. Cheema said the promotion of skill training across the state would be befitting tribute to the Lord Vishwakarma.

