Ludhiana: Vigilance Bureau nabs deed writer for taking bribe Rs 20,000

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Tuesday nabbed Nitin Dutt, a deed writer at Tehsil central, Ludhiana, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said the above mentioned deed writer has been arrested on the complaint of Bhupesh Joshi, resident of Chander Nagar, Ludhiana city.

Giving details he added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above said deed writer has demanded Rs 70,000 as a bribe to help him in executing registry of his 50 yards house.

The spokesperson informed that a VB team from economic offences wing of Ludhiana range has laid a trap and the accused deed writer has been arrested on the spot while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant as a first instalment in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the above said accused at VB police station Ludhiana. Further investigation in this case was under progress.