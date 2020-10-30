Ludhiana vet varsity releases book on rare horse disease

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, GADVASU released the book titled 'A Practical Approach to Diagnosis and Management of Equine Colic' authored by Dr Arun Anand and Dr Simrat Sagar Singh from the university's Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology. The book has been published by Jaya Publishing House, Delhi.

The Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) Ludhiana claimed releasing the first book on rare horse disease ‘Equine Colic’ Thursday.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, GADVASU released the book titled ‘A Practical Approach to Diagnosis and Management of Equine Colic’ authored by Dr Arun Anand and Dr Simrat Sagar Singh from the university’s Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology. The book has been published by Jaya Publishing House, Delhi.

Authors of the book informed that colic in horses is a life threatening problem and if left untreated horses succumb to the disease causing massive economic loss to horse owners and breeders. The Department of Veterinary Surgery at GADVASU has established an exclusive facility for colic surgery in horses. This is the only facility of its kind in northern India among veterinary institutions.

The book has been dedicated entirely to colic treatment covering surgical anatomy of the equine abdomen. The book contains chapters on causes, diagnostic procedures and pre-surgical assessment of colic horses. A detailed chapter on medical management followed by exhaustive chapters on surgical management and post-operative care have been included. The book contains more than 125 original coloured photographs and illustrations for easy and comprehensive understanding of veterinary students and clinicians.

The authors further explained that this is the first book in the Indian subcontinent dedicated entirely to the management of equine colic and written by Indian authors. The book is primarily focused towards the audience of the Indian subcontinent.

Dr Navdeep Singh, Head Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, added that horses from as far as Sri Ganganagar, (Rajasthan) have been successfully operated for colic at GADVASU and restored to normal functional ability. Dr SPS Ghuman, Dean, College of Veterinary Science also appreciated the effort and said that the book will be valuable to enhance understanding of colic in horses among students, field veterinarians and clinicians dealing with horses. The book release function was attended by officers of the university and faculty of the department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd