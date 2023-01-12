Unscheduled power cuts: Ludhiana’s industry representatives meet PSPCL head

Representatives of various industries located in Ludhiana’s Industrial Focal Point Wednesday met Baldev Singh Sran, the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), and discussed unscheduled power cuts being imposed on the industry these days.

The discussions with the representatives under the banner of Focal Point Industries come amid the PSPCL authorities’ claim of zero power cuts and record power consumption this year compared to previous years. On January 8, the power consumption had increased by 51% compared to last year while on January 9, it rose by 44% compared to last year.

Overall from January 1 to January 9, the power consumption increased by 31% compared to last year. PSPCL sources had indicated that extreme cold weather, less generation of hydel and solar power were forcing them to purchase more power from outside Punjab.

However, Pankaj Sharma, president of the association said, “we are the revenue-generating sector and hence, we shouldn’t suffer from unscheduled power cuts, we apprised this to the CMD PSPCL.” Ludhiana, the industrial hub of the state, has 60 per cent of Punjab’s industries.

Sanjay Gupta, finance secretary of the association, said that one tripping causes huge losses to the industry as “it wastes the time of labour to restart the work and all processes don’t run on generator sets”. “Moreover, we are the high revenue paying sector and hence deserve the best services,” Gupta said.

Pankaj Sharma said that his team has brought to Sran’s notice that several units have deposited the full amount for the extension of the electricity load. “Due to the lack of capacity at grids, neither the demand notice has been issued nor any power line has been laid, causing inconvenience to the consumers,” Sharma told Sran.

The CMD assured to provide more manpower for preventive maintenance and regular repair of the transformers and checking frequent tripping.

Sran also promised to expedite the installation of five more 220 KVA substations in the Central Zone.

Apart from Pankaj Sharma and Sanjay Gupta, Vineet Gupta, joint secretary, Bhushan Gupta, vice-president, Anil Sachdeva, senior vice-president, and Kishore Ladia, executive member of the association, were also present in the meeting.