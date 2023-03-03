scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Two including Puneet Bains gang member held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

The accused, who works at a meat shop, stated that he brought the weapon from his village in Uttar Pradesh to flaunt among his friends.

Ajay Kumar alias Ajju, 25, is a member of the Puneet Bains gang. (Representative/ File)

Ludhiana police Friday arrested two people, including a member of Puneet Bains gang, for possessing illegal weapons in two separate cases. Police found three illegal pistols and 11 bullets from them. Police also booked fugitive gangster Puneet Bains for providing weapons to members of his gang.

In the first case the police arrested Ajay Kumar alias Ajju, 25, of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Cheema Chowk during special checking. The accused is a member of Puneet Bains gang.

Don't miss |Days after SAD leader criticises him, acting Akal Takht Jathedar gives audience to Amritpal Singh

DCP (investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal said that the police installed a checkpoint near Transport Nagar. The accused tried to escape after seeing the police party. When frisked, police recovered a .32 bore pistol, a magazine and five bullets from him. Following information provided by the accused, police recovered another .32 bore pistol, a magazine and five more bullets from his house.

DCP added that the accused told police that Puneet Bains had provided the pistols to him. Following the information provided by the accused the police have booked Puneet Bains in the case, who is already wanted by the police in several criminal cases – including attempt to murder, robbery, assault and possessing illegal weapons.

An FIR under sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act has been lodged against the accused at Moti Nagar police station. Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge at CIA staff 2 stated that Ajay Kumar alias Ajju is already facing trial in two cases – including attempt to murder and drug peddling. The accused was bailed out from the jail on February 11, 2022.

In another case the CIA staff 2 arrested 18-year-old Sahil Kumar alias Tillu of Mohalla Ram Nagar. The police arrested the accused from Bhamian Kalan of Jamalpur and recovered a 30 bore pistol and a bullet from his possession.

The accused, who works at a meat shop, stated that he brought the weapon from his village in Uttar Pradesh to flaunt among his friends.

The Inspector said that a case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act has been lodged against the accused at Jamalpur police station.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 20:29 IST
