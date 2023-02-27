Ludhiana: Truck driver thrashed to death, 3 held

Four days after a truck driver was thrashed to death in a scuffle in Phase 6 of Focal Point in Ludhiana, the police arrested three factory workers.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Pandit, Pardeep Kumar of Aligarh of UP and Lalit Sharma of Ghaziabad. The accused were living in Mundian Kalan in Ludhiana.

The police traced the accused using the registration number of their Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Gurbhej Singh of Naushehra Pannuan village of Amritsar, who is brother of the victim Gurjit Singh.