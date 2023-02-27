scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Ludhiana: Truck driver thrashed to death, 3 held

The accused were living in Mundian Kalan in Ludhiana.

The police traced the accused using the registration number of their Maruti Suzuki Swift car. (Representational/File)
Ludhiana: Truck driver thrashed to death, 3 held
Four days after a truck driver was thrashed to death in a scuffle in Phase 6 of Focal Point in Ludhiana, the police arrested three factory workers.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Pandit, Pardeep Kumar of Aligarh of UP and Lalit Sharma of Ghaziabad. The accused were living in Mundian Kalan in Ludhiana.

The police traced the accused using the registration number of their Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Gurbhej Singh of Naushehra Pannuan village of Amritsar, who is brother of the victim Gurjit Singh.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 00:53 IST
